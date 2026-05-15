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HomeSportsIPLLSG vs CSK Live: Over 2: 7 runs. Bowler: Akash Singh. Chennai Super Kings: 20/0 (rr 10.0)

LSG vs CSK Live: Over 2: 7 runs. Bowler: Akash Singh. Chennai Super Kings: 20/0 (rr 10.0)

LSG vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in a vital IPL 2026 fixture tonight. As CSK push for the playoffs, we provide the predicted playing 11 and match analysis from Lucknow.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 15 May 2026 07:48 PM (IST)

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Key Events
LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2026 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings At Ekana Live Updates LSG vs CSK Live: Over 3: 5 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Shami. Chennai Super Kings: 25/0 (rr 8.33)
LSG vs CSK Live: LSG Wins Toss And Opts To Bat First.
Source : PTI

Background

LSG vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings arrive in Lucknow this evening knowing that a victory is essential to maintain their pursuit of a top-four finish. While the hosts have already been eliminated from playoff contention, they remain a significant threat on their home turf. The visitors must navigate the absence of key all-rounder Jamie Overton as they adapt to the unique conditions.

Selection Dilemmas For Chennai

The loss of Jamie Overton to a thigh injury has disrupted the balance of the Chennai side. Mukesh Choudhary is expected to return to the lineup to provide a domestic pace option.

This shift places increased pressure on the top order to deliver a substantial total. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be relied upon to anchor the innings on a surface.

Lucknow Playing For Professional Pride

Rishabh Pant’s side will look to end their season with a professional display following a string of inconsistent results. The team remains winless at their home ground so far this season.

Despite the collective struggles, individual performances from Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis have provided occasional highlights. The squad will likely feature a stable lineup as they seek a morale-boosting win.

The Sluggish Ekana Surface

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium has historically favoured the slow bowlers, with the surface offering minimal bounce. This trend is expected to continue tonight under the evening lights.

Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein will be crucial for the visitors in the middle overs. Their ability to contain Nicholas Pooran could be the deciding factor in the final result.

LSG vs CSK Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary
 
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Toss And Strategic Decisions

Rishabh Pant wins the toss for LSG and opts to bowl at Ekana, considering the climate and sluggish pitch. A balanced approach will be necessary to handle the changing conditions.

 

19:48 PM (IST)  •  15 May 2026

LSG vs CSK Live: Over 3: 5 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Shami. Chennai Super Kings: 25/0 (rr 8.33)

2.6: Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot driving for no run

2.5: Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run

2.4: Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs, misfielded by Mayank Yadav

2.3: Mohammed Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Away swinger length ball, wide outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mayank Yadav

2.2: Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Away swinger length ball, wide outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mayank Yadav

2.1: Mohammed Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Away swinger length ball, wide outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mayank Yadav

19:44 PM (IST)  •  15 May 2026

LSG vs CSK Live: Over 2: 7 runs. Bowler: Akash Singh. Chennai Super Kings: 20/0 (rr 10.0)

1.6: Akash Singh to Sanju Samson. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Akash Singh

1.5: Akash Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Prince Yadav

1.4: Akash Singh to Sanju Samson. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Prince Yadav

1.3: Akash Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad. In swinger length ball, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nicholas Pooran

1.2: FOUR! Akash Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad. No movement short, down leg on the back foot pulled for 4 runs

1.1: Akash Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad. No movement back of a length, down leg down the pitch worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Mukul Choudhary

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Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match 59 LSG Vs CSK Match Preview Predicted Playing 11 Ekana Stadium Pitch Report
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