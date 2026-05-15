LSG vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings arrive in Lucknow this evening knowing that a victory is essential to maintain their pursuit of a top-four finish. While the hosts have already been eliminated from playoff contention, they remain a significant threat on their home turf. The visitors must navigate the absence of key all-rounder Jamie Overton as they adapt to the unique conditions.

Selection Dilemmas For Chennai

The loss of Jamie Overton to a thigh injury has disrupted the balance of the Chennai side. Mukesh Choudhary is expected to return to the lineup to provide a domestic pace option.

This shift places increased pressure on the top order to deliver a substantial total. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be relied upon to anchor the innings on a surface.

Lucknow Playing For Professional Pride

Rishabh Pant’s side will look to end their season with a professional display following a string of inconsistent results. The team remains winless at their home ground so far this season.

Despite the collective struggles, individual performances from Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis have provided occasional highlights. The squad will likely feature a stable lineup as they seek a morale-boosting win.

The Sluggish Ekana Surface

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium has historically favoured the slow bowlers, with the surface offering minimal bounce. This trend is expected to continue tonight under the evening lights.

Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein will be crucial for the visitors in the middle overs. Their ability to contain Nicholas Pooran could be the deciding factor in the final result.

LSG vs CSK Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Toss And Strategic Decisions

Rishabh Pant wins the toss for LSG and opts to bowl at Ekana, considering the climate and sluggish pitch. A balanced approach will be necessary to handle the changing conditions.