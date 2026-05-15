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HomeSportsIPLMitchell Marsh Slams 90 As Lucknow Super Giants Crush Chennai Super Kings

Mitchell Marsh Slams 90 As Lucknow Super Giants Crush Chennai Super Kings

LSG vs CSK Highlights: Mitchell Marsh smashed 90 off 38 balls to lead Lucknow Super Giants to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in IPL 2026.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 May 2026 11:18 PM (IST)

Lucknow Super Giants produced a clinical performance to secure a seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium. Chasing a target of 188, Mitchell Marsh played a destructive innings of 90 to lead the home side across the line with 20 balls to spare. The result provides a significant blow to Chennai’s playoff aspirations.

The Mitchell Marsh Show In Lucknow

The Australian opener dismantled the Chennai bowling attack from the outset, reaching his half-century in just 21 deliveries. He struck seven sixes and nine fours during his stay at the crease.

Marsh appeared certain to score a century until he was unfortunately run out at the non-striker's end for 90. A straight drive from Nicholas Pooran deflected off the bowler’s hand onto the stumps.

Kartik Sharma Leads Chennai Recovery

Earlier in the evening, Chennai Super Kings recovered from a disastrous start to post a competitive total of 187 for five. Kartik Sharma was the standout performer, scoring 71 from 42 balls.

His innings featured five sixes and revived the visitors after pacer Akash Singh had removed the top three batters. Shivam Dube provided late impetus with an unbeaten 32 from 16 deliveries.

Akash Singh Dents The Visitors

Rishabh Pant’s decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends as Akash Singh claimed figures of three for 26. He dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Urvil Patel within the powerplay.

Despite the early wickets, Chennai managed to find momentum during the middle overs through a 70-run partnership. However, the total ultimately proved inadequate against a rampant Lucknow opening pair.

Clinical Finish By The Middle Order

Following the departure of the openers, Nicholas Pooran and Mukul Choudhary ensured there were no further hiccups in the chase. Pooran finished unbeaten on 32, including four towering sixes.

Mukul Choudhary contributed a brisk 13 to help secure the points in front of a jubilant home crowd. The victory marks a successful evening for a side previously struggling for consistency.

Playoff Implications For Chennai

The defeat leaves Chennai Super Kings with 12 points from 12 matches, complicating their path to the final four. They must now win their remaining fixtures to stay in contention.

Lucknow, already out of the race, proved to be dangerous spoilers on their home surface. The focus now shifts to the final week of the league stage as the table remains congested.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Marsh Akash Singh Kartik Sharma IPL 2026 Match 59 LSG Vs CSK Match Report Lucknow Super Giants Victory Chennai Super Kings Loss
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