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HomeSportsIPLLIVE UPDATES | Sports News Today: RR Takes On CSK

LIVE UPDATES | Sports News Today: RR Takes On CSK

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals enjoy a competitive rivalry and are set to meet in what will be either side's first match of IPL 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 12:00 AM (IST)

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LIVE UPDATES Sports News Today IPL 2026 CSK RR Match Latest Score Updates Live Commentary 31 March 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Sports News Today: RR Takes On CSK
LIVE UPDATES | Sports News Today: RR Takes On CSK
Source : सोशल मीडिया

Background

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) remains one of the most closely contested in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since their first meeting in 2008, the two sides have produced some memorable encounters, including the inaugural IPL final. Over the years in the competition, the contest has evolved into a finely balanced battle, with both teams enjoying phases of dominance and momentum swings against the other.

In overall head-to-head numbers, Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge. The two teams have faced each other in 31 matches with the following head-to-head record so far:

  • CSK Wins: 16
  • Rajasthan Royals Wins: 15

This narrow margin highlights just how competitive the fixture has been, with neither side able to establish prolonged supremacy.

Historically, Rajasthan Royals had the upper hand early on, winning all three encounters in the inaugural 2008 season, including the final. However, CSK responded strongly in the following years, enjoying a dominant stretch between 2010 and 2013 where they registered multiple wins.

In more recent seasons, the balance has shifted again. Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed better results since 2021, winning the majority of their encounters against CSK. This resurgence has added a fresh layer of intrigue to the rivalry, making upcoming clashes even more unpredictable.

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