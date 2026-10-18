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English NewsSportsIPL'Not Desperate For Work': Former India Spinner Offers To Coach IPL Teams, Reveals Motive

'Not Desperate For Work': Former India Spinner Offers To Coach IPL Teams, Reveals Motive

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has clarified why he offered to coach IPL spinners, insisting his proposal is driven by a desire to improve spin bowling, not money.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former spinner Sivaramakrishnan offers to coach IPL teams' spinners.
  • He clarified his offer is a challenge, not for money.
  • Aims to boost spinners' effectiveness, making them adaptable wicket-takers.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, former India leg-spinner, has responded to the discussion surrounding his offer to work with an IPL franchise, making it clear that financial considerations are not behind his proposal. The former cricketer wants to put his knowledge to the test by addressing what he sees as a decline in the effectiveness of spin bowling in Indian cricket. Sivaramakrishnan shared his explanation on X after his initial offer attracted considerable attention.

Rather than seeking employment out of necessity, he described the opportunity as a personal challenge that would allow him to put his coaching philosophy into practice.

Sivaramakrishnan Wants To Address Spin Bowling Concerns

The former spinner believes he has identified reasons behind the struggles of bowlers who are regularly targeted by batters in modern cricket.

In his view, the problem cannot simply be attributed to pitches that provide limited turn or assistance.

He wants spinners to develop methods of outsmarting batters even when conditions are unfavourable.

Read More: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Out, This Player Replaces Pacer In Indian Team

Sivaramakrishnan also believes captains should trust their spin options to take wickets instead of using them primarily to restrict scoring.

His approach centres on making spinners more threatening and adaptable, particularly in a format where batters are constantly looking to attack.

IPL Performances Make Spin Development Crucial

Sivaramakrishnan also highlighted the IPL’s influence on the wider Indian cricket selection system.

With performances in the tournament playing a significant role in determining opportunities for players, he believes improving the standard of spin bowling could have benefits beyond franchise cricket.

To demonstrate that his proposal is about results rather than money, he indicated that he would be willing to work for a basic fee supplemented by a performance-based bonus.

The arrangement would give him an opportunity to evaluate his ideas in a competitive environment while helping bowlers improve their effectiveness against aggressive batting.

‘It’s A Challenge Not Greed’

Addressing the motivation behind his offer, Sivaramakrishnan delivered a pointed message to those who interpreted it as a sign of desperation.

"It's a challenge not Greed."

His clarification reinforces his desire to contribute to Indian cricket by helping spinners become more effective, regardless of the conditions they encounter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Laxman Sivaramakrishnan offering to do?

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has offered to coach spinners in any IPL team. He aims to help them perform better in T20s and address their declining effectiveness in modern cricket.

What is Sivaramakrishnan's main motivation for this offer?

His primary motivation is not financial gain, but a personal challenge. He wants to put his coaching philosophy into practice and address what he sees as a decline in spin bowling effectiveness.

What does Sivaramakrishnan believe is the problem with spin bowling?

He believes the problem isn't just pitches, but spinners needing new methods to outsmart batters. He also thinks captains should trust their spinners to take wickets more often.

How does Sivaramakrishnan propose to be compensated for his coaching?

He suggested a basic fee supplemented by a performance-based bonus. This arrangement highlights his focus on results and proving his ideas, rather than seeking financial benefits.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 Cricket Laxman Sivaramakrishnan IPL
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