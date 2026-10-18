'Not Desperate For Work': Former India Spinner Offers To Coach IPL Teams, Reveals Motive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former spinner Sivaramakrishnan offers to coach IPL teams' spinners.

He clarified his offer is a challenge, not for money.

Aims to boost spinners' effectiveness, making them adaptable wicket-takers.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, former India leg-spinner, has responded to the discussion surrounding his offer to work with an IPL franchise, making it clear that financial considerations are not behind his proposal. The former cricketer wants to put his knowledge to the test by addressing what he sees as a decline in the effectiveness of spin bowling in Indian cricket. Sivaramakrishnan shared his explanation on X after his initial offer attracted considerable attention.

Rather than seeking employment out of necessity, he described the opportunity as a personal challenge that would allow him to put his coaching philosophy into practice.

Sivaramakrishnan Wants To Address Spin Bowling Concerns

Hello All, I am open to coaching spinners in any IPL Teams to prove Spinners can do well in T20s — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) October 17, 2026

The former spinner believes he has identified reasons behind the struggles of bowlers who are regularly targeted by batters in modern cricket.

In his view, the problem cannot simply be attributed to pitches that provide limited turn or assistance.

He wants spinners to develop methods of outsmarting batters even when conditions are unfavourable.

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Sivaramakrishnan also believes captains should trust their spin options to take wickets instead of using them primarily to restrict scoring.

His approach centres on making spinners more threatening and adaptable, particularly in a format where batters are constantly looking to attack.

IPL Performances Make Spin Development Crucial

Spinners as attacking options 5) Nothing in the pitch, deceive them by other means 6) Most of the selection is done from IPL. I have also mentioned, pay me a basic fee and performance related bonus. It’s a challenge i am willing to take.7) It’s a challenge not Greed . Thanks — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) October 18, 2026

Sivaramakrishnan also highlighted the IPL’s influence on the wider Indian cricket selection system.

With performances in the tournament playing a significant role in determining opportunities for players, he believes improving the standard of spin bowling could have benefits beyond franchise cricket.

To demonstrate that his proposal is about results rather than money, he indicated that he would be willing to work for a basic fee supplemented by a performance-based bonus.

The arrangement would give him an opportunity to evaluate his ideas in a competitive environment while helping bowlers improve their effectiveness against aggressive batting.

‘It’s A Challenge Not Greed’

Addressing the motivation behind his offer, Sivaramakrishnan delivered a pointed message to those who interpreted it as a sign of desperation.

"It's a challenge not Greed."

His clarification reinforces his desire to contribute to Indian cricket by helping spinners become more effective, regardless of the conditions they encounter.