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HomeSportsIPLKKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Update & Playing XIs For Eden Gardens Clash

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Update & Playing XIs For Eden Gardens Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders aim for first IPL 2026 win against unbeaten Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens. Check out toss and playing XI updates ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 07:08 PM (IST)

KKR vs PBKS Toss: The stage is set for another IPL 2026 contest as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Eden Gardens. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata are searching for their first points of the season, while Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab side arrive full of confidence after back-to-back wins. It has been a difficult beginning to the campaign for KKR, who have lost both their matches so far. Despite showing promise with the bat, their inability to close out games has hurt them. In contrast, PBKS have enjoyed a strong start to IPL 2026. With two wins from two matches, they have looked balanced across departments.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Playing XIs 

KKR's captain, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first.

Here's a look at the players who will be in action today for both teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders - Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings - Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL Head-To-Head: KKR Hold Edge Over PBKS

Historically, Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated this fixture. In 35 IPL meetings between the two sides, KKR have emerged victorious 21 times, while Punjab Kings have won 13.

However, past records may hold little relevance given the contrasting form of the two teams this season. While KKR are still searching for rhythm, PBKS have already established themselves as early contenders.

As the two sides prepare to clash, the contest promises to be a fascinating one. Kolkata will be desperate to break their losing streak, while Punjab will look to extend their winning run and strengthen their position on the points table.

With form, momentum and historical dominance all in play, the outcome remains finely poised heading into this high-stakes encounter at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

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About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS KKR IPL IPL 2026
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