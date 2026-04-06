Yes, there is a significant chance of rain during the KKR vs PBKS match, especially in the early evening hours. The forecast indicates probabilities of 40% to 50% between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM.
Rain Threat Looms Over KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash: Who Benefits From Washout?
Will rain spoil KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens? Kolkata weather forecast raises concern ahead of the clash as rain interruption seems quite likely.
KKR vs PBKS IPL Rain Threat: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens today, April 6, is under major rain threat as per the weather forecast. While recent contests between the two sides have produced thrilling moments, the biggest concern this time is the possibility of rain disrupting play. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata is currently experiencing unstable weather conditions due to the seasonal Kalbaishakhi, or Nor’wester, storms.
Who Benefits If KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash Is Washed Out?
If persistent rain stops the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match from being played, then both sides will be handed one point each.
While such an outcome would hand Kolkata their first points of the season, Punjab will benefit more, as they would go on top of the points table, surpassing RCB, RR and DC, with 5 points.
Chances Of Rain During KKR vs PBKS
The IMD forecast during match hours indicates a significant chance of rain, particularly early in the evening. Between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM, the probability of rainfall stands at 40%, increasing to 50% between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, a crucial period likely to coincide with the first innings.
While the chances decrease later in the night, with probabilities dropping to 20% and then 10% in subsequent hours, the initial window poses the greatest risk.
Additionally, AccuWeather suggests an 85% possibility of precipitation (rain) in Kolkata today in the evening, around match hours.
Given these conditions, there is a strong possibility of delays at the start of the match or interruptions during play. The fluctuating weather could impact team strategies, especially if overs are reduced or conditions favour bowlers.
With both teams looking to secure valuable points, all eyes will remain on the skies as much as on the pitch, with the weather potentially playing a decisive role in the outcome of this encounter.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Is there a risk of rain during the KKR vs PBKS match?
What happens if the KKR vs PBKS match is washed out due to rain?
If the match is canceled due to rain, both KKR and PBKS will receive one point each. This would give Kolkata their first points of the season.
Who benefits more if the KKR vs PBKS game is abandoned?
Punjab Kings would benefit more if the match is abandoned. They would move to the top of the points table with 5 points, ahead of RCB, RR, and DC.
What is causing the unstable weather in Kolkata?
The unstable weather conditions in Kolkata are due to the seasonal Kalbaishakhi, also known as Nor'wester storms.