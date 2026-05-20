KKR vs MI Score Live: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2026 cycle at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The home side enters this high-stakes encounter desperate for a definitive victory to keep their postseason qualification ambitions alive, while the visitors welcome back regular skipper Hardik Pandya to active duties.

The Confirmed Lineups

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI):

Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI):

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma.

The Historical Head-To-Head Narrative

The historical data between these two multi-time champions heavily favors the visiting Mumbai franchise, who have registered substantial dominance over Kolkata across eighteen years of tournament history. Out of their previous league meetings, Mumbai has consistently maintained an upper hand, leaving Kolkata with a highly restrictive winning ratio against their traditional western rivals.

Furthermore, Mumbai secured a highly comprehensive six-wicket victory over Kolkata earlier this season at the Wankhede Stadium, chasing down a steep 221-run target with five balls remaining.

The Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Tonight's crucial encounter will be played on pitch number four, a traditional square block that local ground experts confirm is composed of hard, well-rolled clay structures. The surface presents a highly reliable, even bounce that will comfortably allow top-order batsmen to play expansive strokes right from the opening delivery.

With significant humidity expected across the local industrial region, fielding first remains a highly logical choice as heavy evening dew will likely make bowling second an immensely complicated task.