KKR vs MI Live: Over 1: 6 runs. Bowler: Anukul Roy. Mumbai Indians: 6/0 (rr 6.0)
KKR vs MI Score Live: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. Get confirmed lineups and pitch details.
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Background
KKR vs MI Score Live: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2026 cycle at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The home side enters this high-stakes encounter desperate for a definitive victory to keep their postseason qualification ambitions alive, while the visitors welcome back regular skipper Hardik Pandya to active duties.
The Confirmed Lineups
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI):
Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI):
Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma.
The Historical Head-To-Head Narrative
The historical data between these two multi-time champions heavily favors the visiting Mumbai franchise, who have registered substantial dominance over Kolkata across eighteen years of tournament history. Out of their previous league meetings, Mumbai has consistently maintained an upper hand, leaving Kolkata with a highly restrictive winning ratio against their traditional western rivals.
Furthermore, Mumbai secured a highly comprehensive six-wicket victory over Kolkata earlier this season at the Wankhede Stadium, chasing down a steep 221-run target with five balls remaining.
The Eden Gardens Pitch Report
Tonight's crucial encounter will be played on pitch number four, a traditional square block that local ground experts confirm is composed of hard, well-rolled clay structures. The surface presents a highly reliable, even bounce that will comfortably allow top-order batsmen to play expansive strokes right from the opening delivery.
With significant humidity expected across the local industrial region, fielding first remains a highly logical choice as heavy evening dew will likely make bowling second an immensely complicated task.
KKR vs MI Live: Over 2: 4 runs. Bowler: Saurabh Dubey. Mumbai Indians: 10/0 (rr 5.0)
1.6: Saurabh Dubey to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot flick to short fine leg for 1 leg byes, fielded by Angkrish Raghuvanshi
1.5: Saurabh Dubey to Rohit Sharma. In swinger yorker, leg stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Saurabh Dubey
1.4: Saurabh Dubey to Ryan Rickelton. Away swinger back of a length, outside off on the front foot cut mis-timed to cover for 1 run, misfielded by Manish Pandey
1.4: Wide. Saurabh Dubey to Ryan Rickelton. Away swinger back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot cut for 1 wides
1.3: Saurabh Dubey to Rohit Sharma. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run
1.2: Saurabh Dubey to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot slogged to bowler for no run, fielded by Saurabh Dubey
1.1: Saurabh Dubey to Rohit Sharma. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Saurabh Dubey
KKR vs MI Live: Over 1: 6 runs. Bowler: Anukul Roy. Mumbai Indians: 6/0 (rr 6.0)
0.6: Anukul Roy to Ryan Rickelton. Arm ball length ball, down leg on the front foot slog-sweep for no run
0.5: Anukul Roy to Ryan Rickelton. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, down leg on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Manish Pandey
0.4: Anukul Roy to Ryan Rickelton. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, down leg on the front foot worked to short third man for no run, fielded by Varun Chakravarthy
0.3: FOUR! Anukul Roy to Ryan Rickelton. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving well timed for 4 runs
0.2: Anukul Roy to Rohit Sharma. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saurabh Dubey
0.1: Anukul Roy to Ryan Rickelton. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rinku Singh