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HomeSportsIPLKKR vs MI Live, Kolkata Weather: Match To Resume At 9:15

KKR vs MI Live, Kolkata Weather: Match To Resume At 9:15

KKR vs MI Live, Kolkata Weather Updates: Heavy rain has halted proceedings at Eden Gardens in the must-win clash for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians struggle at 57/4 after eight overs.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rain halts KKR vs MI IPL match at Eden Gardens.
  • Kolkata's bowlers dominate Mumbai, reducing them to 57/4.
  • Cameron Green and Saurabh Dubey take key wickets.
  • Match suspension impacts KKR's playoff qualification chances.

KKR vs MI Live, Kolkata Weather Updates: The rain has completely cleared at Eden Gardens, allowing the ground staff to remove all protective layers from the square. Following a successful outfield inspection, the match officials have confirmed that play will officially resume at 21:15 IST. Crucially for Kolkata’s playoff ambitions, no overs have been lost, and Mumbai Indians will continue their innings at 57/4.

Kolkata Bowling Vanguard Stuns Visiting Top Order

Before the arrival of the weather interruption, the home side had put themselves in a highly commanding position after opting to field first on a damp surface.

Kolkata's defensive unit completely dismantled Mumbai's high-profile batting line-up during the powerplay overs, leaving the five-time champions struggling immensely at 57 for four.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green initiated the early damage by striking twice in the space of just four deliveries to remove opening batsman Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir.

Saurabh Dubey Triggers Grandstand Celebration

Domestic pace sensation Saurabh Dubey magnified the pressure by accounting for the massive wickets of veteran international stars Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Dubey induced a costly top-edge from the former national skipper before dismantling Yadav's defense to leave the travelling contingent reeling under the lights.

Visiting captain Hardik Pandya and young left-hander Tilak Varma were attempting a steady recovery partnership on seven runs apiece when the heavens finally opened up.

The Critical Playoff Qualification Context

The home side requires two full competitive points from this fixture to realistically sustain their ongoing mathematical pursuit of a postseason qualification berth.

A permanent structural washout would severely damage their tournament standing, rendering them entirely dependent on extensive collateral results across the remaining group stage fixtures.

The local drainage systems are highly advanced, meaning match play can resume rapidly once the passing thunderclouds clear the industrial metropolitan region.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the KKR vs MI match stopped?

The match was stopped due to heavy rain. The downpour forced match officials to suspend play in the opening innings.

What was the situation of the match before the rain interruption?

Kolkata Knight Riders were in a commanding position. Mumbai Indians were struggling at 57 for four after eight overs.

Which bowlers took wickets for KKR before the rain?

Cameron Green took two early wickets, and Saurabh Dubey dismissed Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

How does a washout affect KKR's playoff chances?

A washout would severely damage KKR's tournament standing, making them dependent on other match results for qualification.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Kolkata Weather IPL 2026 Live Updates KKR Vs MI Rain Stopped Play Eden Gardens Rain Weather Today Saurabh Dubey Wickets Vs MI Mumbai Indians Scorecard Today
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