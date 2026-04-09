KKR vs LSG LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Takes On Rishabh Pant's Lucknow

KKR vs LSG , IPL 2026- The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season reaches a critical juncture tonight as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to the iconic Eden Gardens to face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In a battle of contrasting momentum, Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR side is desperately searching for their first victory of the season, while the Rishabh Pant led Super Giants look to solidify their position in the top half of the table.

Kolkata enters this fixture under immense pressure, having struggled to find their rhythm in their opening encounters. After a rain-affected no-result against Punjab Kings earlier this week, the home side is eager to translate their aggressive powerplay approach into a full-match performance. Lucknow, conversely, arrives with a more settled look, having bounced back from their opening defeat with a comprehensive win in their previous outing.

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head IPL Record

Historically, this is a rivalry that the Super Giants have dominated since their entry into the league. While KKR has the home advantage, LSG’s balanced bowling attack has often proved to be the undoing of the Knight Riders' explosive hitters.

Total Matches Played: 6

Lucknow Super Giants Won: 4

Kolkata Knight Riders Won: 2

At the Eden Gardens, the record also leans in favor of the visitors, with LSG winning two of the three encounters played at this venue. KKR’s struggles against spin in the 2026 season—conceding at an economy of over 11—will be a major tactical hurdle against LSG’s disciplined unit.

Key Player Battles and Team News

For KKR, the spotlight is firmly on Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane. Narine remains the king of this ground with 72 wickets and over 700 runs, and his dual role will be vital for a team lacking consistency. However, injury concerns remain for KKR, with a few key players being monitored ahead of the toss.

For LSG, the return of Rishabh Pant to a ground that rewards aggressive stroke play is a major narrative. He will lead a formidable top order featuring Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, while the pace attack is spearheaded by the ever-reliable Mohammed Shami.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Probable XI): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy. (Impact Player: Varun Chakaravarthy)

Lucknow Super Giants (Probable XI): Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan. (Impact Player: Manimaran Siddharth)

Pitch Report: Batting Highway with a Dew Factor

The Eden Gardens surface for Match 15 is expected to be a flat, batting-friendly deck with true bounce. While the proximity to the Hooghly River can offer some early swing to the seamers under the lights, the track traditionally transforms into a high-scoring "highway" as the evening progresses.

Average First-Innings Score: 187

Key Conditions: Humidity is projected to be around 75–80%, ensuring a significant dew factor from the mid-innings point onwards. This will make the ball difficult to grip for spinners, significantly favouring the team batting second. Consequently, the toss winner will almost certainly choose to bowl first.