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KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to the Eden Gardens tonight, desperate to secure their first victory of the IPL 2026 season. Standing in their way are the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a team that has historically dominated this fixture. With Ajinkya Rahane looking to spark a turnaround for the home side and Rishabh Pant leading a confident Lucknow squad, the 15th match of the tournament promises to be a tactical masterclass.

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants hold a clear psychological advantage entering this contest. In their brief history in the league, Lucknow has consistently found ways to overcome the Kolkata challenge.

Total Matches Played: 6

Lucknow Super Giants Won: 4

Kolkata Knight Riders Won: 2

Notably, three of Lucknow's victories over Kolkata were decided by a margin of four runs or fewer, suggesting that while Lucknow wins more often, the contests remain incredibly close.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report: A Batter’s Paradise

The pitch at Eden Gardens for the KKR vs LSG clash is expected to be a high-scoring surface. Historically, this track has favoured the batting side, with an average first-innings score of 206 this season.

Pace vs Spin: Recent data shows pacers have been more effective here, claiming 46 wickets compared to just 21 for the spinners over the last five matches.

The Toss Factor: Due to the likelihood of dew in the second innings, the team winning the toss is almost certain to bowl first.

The Moisture Effect: Because of heavy rain in Kolkata over the last 48 hours, the new ball may offer significant swing and seam movement during the powerplay, potentially aiding bowlers like Mohammed Shami.

Kolkata Weather Update: Will Rain Affect KKR vs LSG?

While the morning in Kolkata saw a yellow alert for thunderstorms, the outlook for match hours is significantly more positive.

Evening Conditions: The temperature is expected to hover around 23°C with humidity at approximately 68 percent.

Rain Probability: While an orange alert was in place for Wednesday and Thursday, the latest forecast suggests that the rain will clear by noon. The chance of precipitation drops to 0 percent by the 7:30 PM IST start time.

Cloud Cover: Expect some cloud cover throughout the game, which could help keep the ball swinging for longer.

KKR vs LSG Predicted Playing 11 and Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to make sweeping changes following a string of defeats. The injury to Mustafizur Rahman and the unavailability of Harshit Rana have left the KKR bowling attack looking thin.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi. (Impact Player: Blessing Muzarabani)

Lucknow Super Giants (Probable XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk, c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi. (Impact Player: Prince Yadav)

Key Players to Watch

Mohammed Shami (LSG): Fresh off a spell of 2/9 against Hyderabad, Shami's ability to exploit the early moisture at Eden Gardens could be the deciding factor.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR): With 110 runs in three matches at a strike rate of nearly 170, he is the primary engine of the Kolkata batting unit.

Rishabh Pant (LSG): The captain is in prime form and historically excels on the flat decks found in Kolkata.