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HomeSportsIPLKKR vs LSG Erupts In Umpiring Controversy Involving Finn Allen And Digvesh Rathi - WATCH

KKR vs LSG Erupts In Umpiring Controversy Involving Finn Allen And Digvesh Rathi - WATCH

Although the catch seemed clean at first glance, slow-motion replays suggested that Rathi’s toe may have touched the boundary cushion while he still had control of the ball.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 08:30 PM (IST)

The ongoing IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens has been ignited by a massive officiating controversy involving KKR opener Finn Allen and LSG fielder Digvesh Rathi.

The Incident: Out or Over the Line?

The controversy erupted during the second over of the match (bowled by Prince Yadav). Facing a short-of-a-length delivery outside off-stump, Finn Allen attempted a pull shot. The ball took a thick top edge, soaring toward the deep third-man boundary.

Digvesh Rathi, positioned perfectly on the edge, leaped to complete a high-pressure catch.

Visual Evidence: While the catch initially looked clean, slow-motion replays appeared to show Rathi’s toe making contact with the boundary cushion while the ball was still in his hand. Furthermore, the advertisement cushion was seen moving slightly upon contact.

The Decision: In a shocking turn of events, the on-field umpires did not refer the decision to the Third Umpire. Despite the high-stakes nature of the wicket, Finn Allen was sent on his way without a formal review of the boundary line contact.

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Backlash and Potential BCCI Action

The dismissal, which saw Allen depart for just 9 runs off 8 balls, has drawn widespread condemnation from fans, experts, and former players. Several commentators expressed disbelief that such a close call wasn't reviewed, especially with the advanced technology available in 2026.

Social Media Outrage: The hashtag #FinnAllenNotOut trended almost immediately, with fans accusing the officials of "scamming" KKR out of a crucial wicket and six potential runs.

Reports suggest that the match officials may face a formal inquiry from the BCCI. The failure to utilize the Third Umpire for a boundary-line catch is considered a significant procedural lapse that could lead to demotions or fines for the involved umpires.

Quick Stats: KKR vs LSG (In Progress)

KKR Score (at Powerplay): 56/1 (Finn Allen out for 9)

Current Stand: Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi are currently rebuilding the innings.

LSG Fielder: Digvesh Rathi (LSG) was the man at the center of the storm.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many runs did Finn Allen score before being dismissed?

Finn Allen scored 9 runs off 8 balls before the controversial catch sent him back to the pavilion.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 Finn Allen INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE KKR Vs LSG Digvesh Rathi KKR Vs LSG Umpiring Controversy
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