Kolkata Knight Riders Delay Gujarat Titans' Qualification Hopes; Secure 29-Run Victory

KKR vs GT Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders produced a formidable display of power-hitting to secure a vital 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens. Defending a mammoth total of 247, the home side restricted the visitors to 218 for three. The definitive result keeps Kolkata mathematically alive in the congested race for a playoff position.

The Incredible Opening Attack

The New Zealand international Finn Allen dismantled the visiting bowling line-up from the outset after being inserted to bat. He struck an astonishing ten sixes and four boundaries during his stay.

The opening batsman reached a destructive 93 runs from only 35 deliveries. He established total dominance before falling to the spin bowling of Sai Kishore in the eleventh over.

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Raghuvanshi Solidifies The Middle Phase

Young batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi capitalised on the superb foundation to register a career-best performance. The twenty-one-year-old displayed exceptional maturity to compile an unbeaten 82 from 44 balls.

His continuous rotating of strike kept the momentum firmly with the hosts. He anchored a devastating third-wicket partnership that completely flattened the spirits of the traveling bowling contingent.

Green Finishes With Absolute Authority

All-rounder Cameron Green joined the fray to deliver an explosive final flourish for the home crowd. The Australian international accumulated an unbeaten 52 runs off just 28 deliveries.

His aggressive cameo featured four massive sixes, guiding the side to 247 for two. The batting unit took an astounding 25 runs from Mohammed Siraj’s nineteenth over.

Gill Commands The Valiant Reply

Chasing a daunting target of 248, Gujarat Titans mounted a highly spirited response through their captain Shubman Gill. The opening batsman anchored the innings beautifully with a precise 85.

He struck seven sixes and five boundaries from 49 balls. He shared an exceptional century partnership with England international Jos Buttler to keep the visitors interested.

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Narine Tilts The Landscape Again

The veteran spinner Sunil Narine delivered the decisive breakthrough during his landmark 200th appearance for the franchise. He dismissed Gill in the seventeenth over to alter the momentum completely.

Anukul Roy completed a spectacular catch on the boundary cushion to remove the dangerous skipper. Narine finished his economical spell with vital figures of two wickets for 29 runs.

Dubey Restricts The Final Surge

Uncapped bowler Saurabh Dubey displayed remarkable composure under immense pressure during the closing stages. He claimed the critical wicket of Jos Buttler, who departed after a well-made 57.

The left-arm bowler restricted the scoring to ensure the visitors finished on 218 for three. The dramatic 29-run victory sends a strong warning to rival franchises.