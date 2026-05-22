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HomeSportsIPLKKR's Top Scorer Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Finger Fracture And Concussion

KKR's Top Scorer Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Finger Fracture And Concussion

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ruled Out: Kolkata Knight Riders suffer a massive blow as top scorer Angkrish Raghuvanshi is ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a hand fracture and concussion.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 May 2026 10:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out with hand fracture and concussion.
  • Collision occurred during match against Mumbai Indians.
  • He was the team's leading run-scorer with 422 runs.
  • Kolkata needs to win and rely on other results.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ruled Out: The Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a definitive tactical setback after their primary run accumulator Angkrish Raghuvanshi was officially ruled out of the entire remaining tournament cycle. The severe medical update drastically complicates the franchise's upcoming structural selection plans as they prepare for a high-stakes final league assignment that will ultimately determine their postseason survival.

The Critical Hand Fracture and Concussion Diagnoses

The franchise management confirmed that the twenty-one year old top-order player sustained a left-hand fracture alongside a significant brain concussion. The dual physical trauma occurred during the team's fiercely contested domestic league fixture against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. 

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The unexpected loss of the structural linchpin leaves a massive vacuum inside the batting department at the absolute worst possible moment. The squad has zero margin for error during their final seasonal appearance.

The Outfield Collision and Concussion Protocol Enforcement

The unfortunate incident unfolded in the middle overs when opposition batsman Tilak Varma skied a delivery high into the air. Both the keeper and bowler Varun Chakravarthy converged rapidly under the descending ball.

Chakravarthy initially secured the catch cleanly before a heavy collision between the teammates caused the ball to spill away. Emerging reserve player Tejasvi Dahiya immediately assumed the specialised wicketkeeping duties on the field after the collision.

The medical staff subsequently enforced the formal concussion protocols to safeguard the young athlete. International cricket guidelines mandate a strict seven-day stand-down period for any head injury, meaning the batsman would have missed the next game regardless of the finger fracture diagnosis.

Phenomenal Seasonal Scoring Records and Qualification Mathematics

The sudden forced absence cuts short a magnificent individual breakthrough year for the stylish young right-hander. He leaves the tournament as the absolute leading run scorer for the Eastern franchise, having accumulated 422 runs across his thirteen league appearances this summer.

His highly consistent contributions anchored the top order, recording five separate half-centuries against elite bowling attacks. Kolkata currently sit in a highly precarious position with thirteen points accumulated from thirteen completed matches.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led outfit must defeat Delhi Capitals on Sunday to reach fifteen points while relying heavily on Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals losing their respective final fixtures.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of the tournament?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi sustained a left-hand fracture and a significant concussion during a match against the Mumbai Indians. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

What specific injuries did Angkrish Raghuvanshi suffer?

He suffered a fracture to his left hand and a significant concussion. These injuries occurred during an on-field collision.

How many runs did Angkrish Raghuvanshi score this season?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the leading run-scorer for his team, accumulating 422 runs in thirteen league appearances this summer. He also recorded five half-centuries.

What is the current situation for the Kolkata Knight Riders regarding playoffs?

The team is in a precarious position with thirteen points. They must defeat Delhi Capitals and rely on other teams to lose their final matches to qualify for the postseason.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 10:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Injury KKR Playoff Scenarios Ajinkya Rahane Captain Tejasvi Dahiya Wicketkeeper Varun Chakravarthy Collision KKR Vs DC Playing 11
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