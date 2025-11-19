KGF Makers Show Interest In Entering IPL By Acquiring RCB Stake: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLKGF Makers Show Interest In Entering IPL By Acquiring RCB Stake: Report

Virat Kohli's long-standing association with RCB is expected to play a significant role in shaping the team’s overall valuation.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to a report by the Times of India, Hombale Films has emerged as one of the top contenders to acquire a stake in the defending IPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The franchise’s current owner, Diageo, is reportedly exploring a sale valued at around $2 billion (nearly ₹17,775 crore). Virat Kohli's long-standing association with RCB is expected to play a significant role in shaping the team’s overall valuation.

“Hombale and Diageo share a strong working relationship. They campaign for each other and are on good terms. But Diageo hasn’t indicated how much it is willing it liquidate or if it intends to liquidate at all. The decision will have to be taken by Diageo’s international board and then conveyed to the national board. It’s a long-drawn process and we don’t know what their final position will be,” a source told Times of India.

Sale process expected to be finalised by March 2026

Reports suggest a diverse and competitive pool of interested bidders for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, with major Indian conglomerates, high-profile entrepreneurs, and even US-based private equity firms exploring a possible acquisition.

Current owner Diageo has officially announced its intention to sell its stake, a move that has drawn heightened interest following RCB’s maiden IPL title win in 2025. The sale process is expected to be finalised by March 2026.

Hombale Films, which is reportedly in advanced discussions for a co-ownership stake and shares a prior association with the franchise.

Bengaluru-based billionaires Nikhil Kamath and Ranjan Pai are also being viewed as strong contenders, with reports indicating they may form a consortium. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, has reportedly shown interest and could join this grouping.

Several large corporate groups have also emerged as possible buyers.

Adani Group and JSW Group are said to be evaluating the opportunity, though JSW would be required to divest its stake in Delhi Capitals in accordance with IPL ownership regulations. Also, Ravi Jaipuria’s Devyani International Group has been mentioned as a potential bidder, alongside two unnamed US-based private equity firms.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
KGF Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
