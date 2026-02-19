Will Josh Hazlewood Play For RCB? Australian Selector Speaks Out On IPL 2026 Availability

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Josh Hazlewood IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received a massive fitness boost as Australian selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed Josh Hazlewood’s availability for IPL 2026. After missing the Ashes and the T20 World Cup 2026 due to persistent hamstring, calf, and Achilles injuries, the 35-year-old pacer is targeting a competitive return this March. Dodemaide clarified that the current international calendar allows Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to participate in the league, ensuring RCB’s retained pace spearhead is ready for their title defense.

Overcoming A Grueling Season Of Injury Setbacks

The road back to the cricket field has been a challenging one for Josh Hazlewood, whose absence significantly impacted Australia's international dominance over the past year.

The veteran fast bowler has been battling a series of lower-body injuries that began with a hamstring strain on November 12, eventually forcing him to sit out the entire Ashes series against England.

The recovery process was further stalled by a recurring calf injury and Achilles issues, which ultimately prevented him from participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

While he was initially named in the probable list for the global tournament, his prognosis did not improve in time, leaving a massive void in the Australian bowling attack during their group-stage exit.

Strategic Timing of the IPL Calendar

Australian selector Tony Dodemaide has addressed the optics of players returning for the IPL immediately after missing major national assignments.

He explained that the current situation is strictly a matter of timing within the global cricket schedule rather than a lack of commitment to the national side.

Dodemaide noted that if the scheduling were reversed, with the World Cup following the IPL, both Hazlewood and Pat Cummins would have prioritized international duty over franchise cricket.

This scheduling window provides Hazlewood with a high-intensity environment to test his match fitness without compromising Australia's immediate red-ball or white-ball goals, offering a pragmatic path for his re-entry into top-flight competition.

Bolstering the RCB Bowling Line-up

For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Hazlewood’s return is the final piece of their tactical puzzle for the 2026 season.

The franchise showed immense faith by retaining him despite his recent injury history, largely due to his match-winning performances during their IPL 2025 championship run. In that season, Hazlewood was the standout performer for the bowling unit, claiming 22 wickets in just 12 matches with an impressive economy rate.

His unique ability to control the "hard length" and provide breakthroughs both in the powerplay and the death overs gives the RCB attack a level of balance that is difficult to replicate with domestic alternatives.