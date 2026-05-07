Ishan Kishan Mocks Punjab Kings' Poor Fielding, Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Joins - Check Post

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has added insult to injury following his side's victory over Punjab Kings. After surviving three separate fielding errors during his match-winning innings, Kishan took to social media to mock his opponents. The post quickly went viral, prompting a cheeky response from his partner, Aditi Hundia, as the Hyderabad franchise climbed to the top of the table.

A Comedy of Errors

Ishan Kishan played a brilliant innings of 55 runs off 32 balls on Wednesday. However, he was the beneficiary of an extraordinary lack of discipline from the Punjab Kings fielders throughout the first innings.

The wicketkeeper was first spared in the eighth over when Cooper Connolly dropped a simple chance on the boundary. Later, in the 11th over, Lockie Ferguson put down another catch off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal.

To make matters worse, Prabhsimran Singh missed a routine stumping opportunity. These three "lives" allowed the left-hander to continue his assault, eventually guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding total and a crucial victory.

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Social Media Taunts

Following the match, Ishan Kishan shared photos of the celebration with a provocative caption. He wrote, "Catch me if you can," which fans immediately interpreted as a direct reference to Punjab’s miserable fielding display.

The post drew significant attention, including a comment from his alleged girlfriend, Aditi Hundia. She playfully questioned the origin of the witty remark, asking the cricketer, "Who is giving you this caption?" in the comments section.





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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan23)

Sunrisers Ascend to the Top

Fans began speculating that Aditi herself might have authored the post. Regardless of the writer, the caption underscored a dominant night for Hyderabad, who now sit at the summit of the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad currently possess 14 points after 11 matches. They require only one more win from their final three games to secure a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have dropped to second with 13 points.

The result marks a significant shift in the title race. While Hyderabad celebrates their new ranking, Punjab must address a fielding unit that currently looks incapable of holding onto the most basic of chances.

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