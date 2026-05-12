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HomeSportsIPLIs Hardik Pandya Joining CSK After IPL 2026? Truth Behind Viral Rumours

Is Hardik Pandya Joining CSK After IPL 2026? Truth Behind Viral Rumours

Rumours linking Hardik Pandya with Chennai Super Kings have intensified after Mumbai Indians’ poor IPL 2026 season, but is there any truth to them?

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 May 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya linked to Chennai Super Kings amidst MI's poor season.
  • Video of Pandya with CSK CEO fuels social media speculation.
  • No credible reports confirm Pandya's potential move to CSK.

Hardik Pandya CSK Rumours: Speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya’s future has intensified following Mumbai Indians’ disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, with several rumours on social media linking the India all-rounder to Chennai Super Kings. MI have endured one of their toughest seasons in IPL history, managing just three wins from 11 matches so far. The five-time champions were also among the first teams to be officially eliminated from the Playoff race, leading to growing scrutiny around the franchise and its captain.

As frustration among supporters increased, online rumours began suggesting that Pandya could potentially part ways with MI and join arch-rivals CSK ahead of next season.

Video With CSK CEO Sparked Speculation

The rumours gained momentum after a video clip surfaced online showing Hardik Pandya in conversation apparently with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan following MI’s defeat against CSK.

The interaction quickly became a major talking point among fans, with many speculating that discussions regarding a future move may have taken place between the two.

However, there has been no credible indication that Pandya is planning to leave MI. No reputable reports or official statements from either franchise have suggested that a transfer to CSK is currently under consideration.

At present, the speculation remains limited to social media discussions and fan theories.

Also Read: German Influencer Makes Big Virat Kohli Claim, Says She Was Offered Money To Criticise RCB Star

Injury Absence Added Fuel To Rumours

Pandya’s absence from MI’ last two IPL 2026 matches further intensified the rumours online, with some fans questioning whether there could be tension between the player and the franchise behind the scenes.

However, MI have already clarified the reason behind the all-rounder’s absence, stating that he has been sidelined due to a back spasm issue.

Despite the growing chatter online, there is currently no confirmed evidence pointing towards any fallout between Hardik Pandya and MI. With IPL rumours often spreading rapidly on social media during difficult campaigns, fans are advised not to jump to conclusions based purely on online speculation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent rumours surrounding Hardik Pandya?

There are social media rumours linking Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings following Mumbai Indians' tough IPL 2026 season. These rumours have intensified due to fan frustration and online discussions.

What sparked the rumours about Hardik Pandya joining CSK?

A video of Hardik Pandya talking with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan after an MI vs CSK match gained traction. This interaction fueled speculation among fans about a potential future move.

Is there any official confirmation of Hardik Pandya moving to CSK?

No, there is currently no credible indication or official statement from either Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings suggesting a transfer. The speculation is limited to social media.

Why was Hardik Pandya absent from recent MI matches?

Mumbai Indians clarified that Hardik Pandya's absence was due to a back spasm issue. This absence further fueled online rumours, but the franchise has provided an official reason.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MI IPL Hardik Pandya
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