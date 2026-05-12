Is Hardik Pandya Joining CSK After IPL 2026? Truth Behind Viral Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya linked to Chennai Super Kings amidst MI's poor season.

Video of Pandya with CSK CEO fuels social media speculation.

No credible reports confirm Pandya's potential move to CSK.

Hardik Pandya CSK Rumours: Speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya’s future has intensified following Mumbai Indians’ disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, with several rumours on social media linking the India all-rounder to Chennai Super Kings. MI have endured one of their toughest seasons in IPL history, managing just three wins from 11 matches so far. The five-time champions were also among the first teams to be officially eliminated from the Playoff race, leading to growing scrutiny around the franchise and its captain.

As frustration among supporters increased, online rumours began suggesting that Pandya could potentially part ways with MI and join arch-rivals CSK ahead of next season.

Video With CSK CEO Sparked Speculation

IS IT HAPPENING GUYS?😮



Hardik Pandya to CSK 💛🥳 https://t.co/2QMx1tmyKU — Terminator (@OG_Terminator) May 3, 2026

The rumours gained momentum after a video clip surfaced online showing Hardik Pandya in conversation apparently with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan following MI’s defeat against CSK.

The interaction quickly became a major talking point among fans, with many speculating that discussions regarding a future move may have taken place between the two.

However, there has been no credible indication that Pandya is planning to leave MI. No reputable reports or official statements from either franchise have suggested that a transfer to CSK is currently under consideration.

At present, the speculation remains limited to social media discussions and fan theories.

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Injury Absence Added Fuel To Rumours

Pandya’s absence from MI’ last two IPL 2026 matches further intensified the rumours online, with some fans questioning whether there could be tension between the player and the franchise behind the scenes.

However, MI have already clarified the reason behind the all-rounder’s absence, stating that he has been sidelined due to a back spasm issue.

Despite the growing chatter online, there is currently no confirmed evidence pointing towards any fallout between Hardik Pandya and MI. With IPL rumours often spreading rapidly on social media during difficult campaigns, fans are advised not to jump to conclusions based purely on online speculation.