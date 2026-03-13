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HomeSportsIPLIrfan Pathan Says IPL 2026 Might Be MS Dhoni’s Last Season With CSK

Irfan Pathan Says IPL 2026 Might Be MS Dhoni’s Last Season With CSK

Irfan Pathan believes IPL 2026 could be MS Dhoni’s final season with CSK, highlighting the legendary wicketkeeper’s crucial role in the 5-time champion side.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Irfan Pathan On MS Dhoni: Former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, believes the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could potentially mark the final appearance of legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni in the iconic yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in IPL history, continues to play an important role within the CSK setup despite no longer leading the side. As the franchise prepares for another season, Pathan highlighted just how significant their ex-skipper's presence remains for the team both on and off the field.

Irfan Pathan Reflects On Dhoni’s Impact At CSK

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pathan suggested that the upcoming season might be the last time fans get to see Dhoni represent CSK. The former all-rounder emphasized that CSK and the IPL itself would feel incomplete without the legendary cricketer.

“CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey, and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him. This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I’m not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader. But as a group, two or three guys are being groomed for the future. That is where MS Dhoni comes in. I hope he makes a difference,"

His comments underline the continued value Dhoni brings to the franchise, particularly as a mentor figure within the squad.

Dhoni’s Role Beyond Just Playing

Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad now leads the Chennai side, Dhoni remains a key member of the leadership group. According to Pathan, the veteran wicketkeeper’s experience will be crucial in guiding younger players as the team prepares for the future.

Pathan indicated that several players are currently being groomed within the CSK setup to take on larger roles in the coming years. In this process, Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room could be just as valuable as his contributions on the field.

“Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy,” he added.

Dhoni has been synonymous with Chennai Super Kings since the league’s inception and played a central role in building one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Could this IPL season be MS Dhoni's last for CSK?

Irfan Pathan believes the upcoming IPL season might be MS Dhoni's final appearance in the Chennai Super Kings' yellow jersey.

What is MS Dhoni's current role with CSK?

While Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the team, Dhoni remains a key member of the leadership group, mentoring younger players.

Why is MS Dhoni's presence important for CSK?

Pathan suggests Dhoni's presence in the dressing room is crucial for bringing the team together and guiding future leaders.

What is CSK's potential goal for MS Dhoni's farewell season?

The team management may aim to give Dhoni a perfect farewell by winning their sixth IPL trophy this season.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Irfan Pathan MS Dhoni CSK IPL IPL 2026
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