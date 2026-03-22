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HomeSportsIPLIrfan Pathan Lifts Lid On Punjab Kings’ IPL Ownership Struggles: 'Lack Of Coordination'

Irfan Pathan Lifts Lid On Punjab Kings’ IPL Ownership Struggles: 'Lack Of Coordination'

Irfan Pathan reveals internal issues at Punjab Kings, highlighting poor coordination, leadership instability and owner interference in IPL years.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Irfan Pathan On PBKS Ownership: The journey of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has often been marked by inconsistency despite moments of promise. Although the franchise has reached two finals, its overall record paints a very different picture, with just three playoff appearances across 18 seasons. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who represented the side during its early years, when it was known as Kings XI Punjab, has now shed light on the underlying issues that may have hindered the team’s progress over the years.

Owners & Management at Odds

Irfan Pathan pointed towards internal disagreements involving team management and franchise owners as a major concern. He suggested, while speaking on Star Sports, that conflicting views between decision-makers created confusion within the setup.

"There was a big issue between the coaches, what the coaches who don't come from a cricket background were saying, and what the owners, who don't have a cricket background, were thinking. This has been the case with Punjab,"

"I feel that, initially, the owners seemed like good owners. If you talk about one-on-one interactions, they were very good there. But internally, what was visible from the start was a lack of coordination, which greatly impacted decision-making."

"For example, if one owner says, 'We need to field this specific team because we want results,' and another owner says, 'We want to play a specific combination,' and if things don't work out on the field, it creates a huge difference. I think, initially, that was the issue," he added.

The franchise, fronted publicly by actor Preity Zinta, is jointly owned by multiple stakeholders, including Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul. 

Early Promise Followed By Instability

Punjab’s campaign began on a strong note in the inaugural 2008 season under the leadership of Yuvraj Singh, where the team reached the semi-finals. However, according to Pathan, the momentum failed to carry forward into subsequent seasons.

"There was a clear lack of coordination during the second year, the IPL moved to South Africa, where we didn't perform well. The first year, we played the semifinal, so the leadership should have continued, but by the third year, the leadership had changed,"

The frequent changes in leadership disrupted continuity, which, in Pathan’s view, played a key role in the team’s struggles.

Signs Of Change In Recent Years

Despite the past concerns, Irfan Pathan acknowledged that the franchise appears to be moving towards a more stable structure in recent times. However, he stressed that leadership continuity remains crucial for sustained success.

"Looking at the current situation, it seems things have changed a lot; they have tried to provide much more stability. But if you have changed twelve captains over so many years, it means the stability that should be there in leadership hasn't been visible."

"And when there isn't stability in leadership, players won't feel secure. And if players aren't secure, they won't be able to perform in such a difficult league where the competition is always high. Until a few years ago, this was definitely an issue with Punjab,"

Pathan himself was a consistent performer for the franchise during his stint, contributing with both bat and ball across multiple seasons.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Irfan Pathan identify as a major issue for Punjab Kings?

Irfan Pathan pointed to internal disagreements between team management and franchise owners as a significant concern that caused confusion and impacted decision-making.

How has Punjab Kings' IPL performance been over the years?

Despite reaching two finals, Punjab Kings has a history of inconsistency with only three playoff appearances in 18 seasons.

Why did Irfan Pathan believe leadership changes affected the team?

Frequent changes in leadership disrupted continuity, which Pathan believes played a key role in the team's struggles and prevented them from building on early success.

Has Punjab Kings shown signs of improvement recently?

Irfan Pathan acknowledged that the franchise appears to be moving towards a more stable structure recently, but stressed that leadership continuity is still crucial.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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Irfan Pathan PBKS Punjab Kings IPL
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