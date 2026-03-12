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HomeSportsIPLIran‑Israel War Poses Threat To Indian Premier League 2026 - Details Inside

Iran‑Israel War Poses Threat To Indian Premier League 2026 - Details Inside

Team officials have expressed concerns about ensuring players reach India on time. West Indies and South African players have already faced significant travel delays.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 01:25 PM (IST)

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is starting to affect international cricket. Reports indicate that the travel of foreign players for IPL 2026 could be disrupted due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia and the closure of key air routes.

Many players from countries like England, West Indies, and South Africa are yet to return home following the T20 World Cup 2026, and flight restrictions at major transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha have caused significant delays.

Challenges for Teams

Team officials have expressed concerns about ensuring players reach India on time. West Indies and South African players have already faced significant travel delays, and the cost of air travel has surged due to rerouted flights. Coordinating player arrivals under these circumstances could prove challenging for several franchises.

BCCI Monitoring Situation

BCCI has announced the schedule for the first 20 matches of IPL 2026, while the dates for the remaining fixtures are yet to be confirmed. Officials are taking both state elections and the international situation into account to avoid further disruptions.

Franchises Stay Optimistic

Some teams remain hopeful. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the team expects West Indies all-rounder Akil Hussain and young South African batsman De Wold Brevis to join on time.

IPL franchises and organizers continue to closely monitor developments in West Asia, with the aim of starting the tournament as scheduled. However, a worsening of the situation could impact player travel and preparations.

IPL 2026 schedule out!

BCCI has officially released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, covering the first 20 matches.

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick off the season at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28. The excitement continues the following day, March 29, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The full schedule is expected soon, pending state election dates in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How is the Middle East conflict impacting the IPL?

The conflict is disrupting international cricket, specifically affecting the travel of foreign players to IPL 2026 due to flight restrictions and rerouted flights.

Which players are facing travel delays for IPL 2026?

Players from England, West Indies, and South Africa, who are returning from the T20 World Cup 2026, are experiencing significant travel delays.

What concerns do IPL teams have regarding player travel?

Team officials are worried about ensuring players reach India on time and are facing increased air travel costs due to rerouted flights.

Is the IPL 2026 schedule confirmed?

The BCCI has announced the schedule for the first 20 matches, but the dates for the remaining fixtures are still to be confirmed, taking elections and the international situation into account.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 Iran Israel War Indian Premier League 2026
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