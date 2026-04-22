Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWho Is Priya Saroj? The Politician Set To Become IPL Star Rinku Singh's Wife

Who Is Priya Saroj? The Politician Set To Become IPL Star Rinku Singh's Wife

Discover the identity of Priya Saroj, the Samajwadi Party MP set to marry KKR vice-captain, Rinku Singh. Details of their Varanasi temple visit and romance.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rinku Singh confirms relationship with politician Priya Saroj.
  • Couple visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Aarti.
  • Priya Saroj is a Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament.
  • Spiritual outing occurs amidst Rinku's IPL pressure.

While Rinku Singh is known for hitting massive sixes on the cricket field, his latest Instagram post is making waves in the corridors of cricket and social media. The Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain recently confirmed his relationship with Priya Saroj, a prominent young politician.

The high-profile couple was spotted in Varanasi on Tuesday, seeking blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This public appearance has sparked intense curiosity about the woman who has captured the heart of India’s most popular "finisher" during this IPL 2026 season.

Who Is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is far more than just a celebrity partner. She is a sitting Member of Parliament representing the Samajwadi Party. At a young age, she won the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh, establishing herself as a formidable voice in Indian politics.

Her union with Rinku Singh brings together the worlds of elite sport and grassroots governance. The couple’s joint social media post from the banks of the Ganga went viral instantly, with fans praising their commitment to traditional values and spiritual heritage.

Watch Post

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PRIYA SAROJ (@ipriyasarojmp)

Spiritual Solace Amidst IPL Pressure

The visit to Kashi comes at a vital time for the cricketer. As vice-captain of a struggling KKR side, the pressure has been immense. Rinku and Priya participated in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, a move seen by many as a much-needed mental reset.

Witnesses noted the couple’s humble demeanour as they took a boat ride to witness the evening prayers. Despite their fame, they stayed for nearly half an hour, soaking in the atmosphere before Rinku had to rejoin his squad in Lucknow for their next match.

Also Read: PSL 2026 Crisis: Mohammad Nawaz Caught In Drug Scandal; PCB Launches Urgent Probe

Wedding Bells on the Horizon

Rumours of a grand wedding have intensified following this spiritual outing. While neither has officially announced a date, their "sacred company" in Varanasi suggests that the bond is deep. Rinku has even promised to return for Dev Deepawali later this year.

For now, the focus remains on the field as KKR seeks to build on their recent first win. However, with an MP by his side, Rinku Singh’s off-field life is proving to be just as impactful as his performances in the final over.

Also Read:WATCH: MS Dhoni Pleading To Cameraman 'Ab Ghar Jaane De' Is the Funniest IPL Moment

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is a sitting Member of Parliament representing the Samajwadi Party. She won the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh at a young age.

What is Rinku Singh's relationship status?

Rinku Singh has confirmed his relationship with Priya Saroj, a young politician. They were recently seen together in Varanasi.

Why did Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple?

They visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participated in Ganga Aarti, reportedly for spiritual solace and a mental reset amidst IPL pressure.

Are there wedding rumors about Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj?

Yes, rumors of a grand wedding have intensified following their spiritual outing in Varanasi. However, no official date has been announced.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh KKR IPL 2026 Priya Saroj KOlkata Knight Riders
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Who Is Priya Saroj? The Politician Set To Become IPL Star Rinku Singh's Wife
Who Is Priya Saroj? The Politician Set To Become IPL Star Rinku Singh's Wife
IPL
WATCH: MS Dhoni Pleading To Cameraman 'Ab Ghar Jaane De' Is The Funniest IPL Moment
WATCH: MS Dhoni Pleading To Cameraman 'Ab Ghar Jaane De' Is The Funniest IPL Moment
IPL
Simon Doull Slams Rishabh Pant, Flags Biggest Issue In Lucknow Super Giants
Simon Doull Slams Rishabh Pant, Flags Biggest Issue In Lucknow Super Giants
IPL
WATCH: MS Dhoni Scolds Deepak Chahar Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash
WATCH: MS Dhoni Scolds Deepak Chahar Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash
Advertisement

Videos

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a
Breaking News: Trump’s
STRATEGY: Hit-and-Run at Sea—How Iran's
Middle East conflict: Trump’s Ceasefire Extension Triggered by Iran’s Strategic
Breaking News: Iran Sets Hard Precondition at UN—Lifting of Naval Blockade Required for Future Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Region Where War Never Really Ends
Opinion
Embed widget