Who Is Priya Saroj? The Politician Set To Become IPL Star Rinku Singh's Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rinku Singh confirms relationship with politician Priya Saroj.

Couple visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Aarti.

Priya Saroj is a Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament.

Spiritual outing occurs amidst Rinku's IPL pressure.

While Rinku Singh is known for hitting massive sixes on the cricket field, his latest Instagram post is making waves in the corridors of cricket and social media. The Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain recently confirmed his relationship with Priya Saroj, a prominent young politician.

The high-profile couple was spotted in Varanasi on Tuesday, seeking blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This public appearance has sparked intense curiosity about the woman who has captured the heart of India’s most popular "finisher" during this IPL 2026 season.

Who Is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is far more than just a celebrity partner. She is a sitting Member of Parliament representing the Samajwadi Party. At a young age, she won the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh, establishing herself as a formidable voice in Indian politics.

Her union with Rinku Singh brings together the worlds of elite sport and grassroots governance. The couple’s joint social media post from the banks of the Ganga went viral instantly, with fans praising their commitment to traditional values and spiritual heritage.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIYA SAROJ (@ipriyasarojmp)

Spiritual Solace Amidst IPL Pressure

The visit to Kashi comes at a vital time for the cricketer. As vice-captain of a struggling KKR side, the pressure has been immense. Rinku and Priya participated in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, a move seen by many as a much-needed mental reset.

Witnesses noted the couple’s humble demeanour as they took a boat ride to witness the evening prayers. Despite their fame, they stayed for nearly half an hour, soaking in the atmosphere before Rinku had to rejoin his squad in Lucknow for their next match.

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Wedding Bells on the Horizon

Rumours of a grand wedding have intensified following this spiritual outing. While neither has officially announced a date, their "sacred company" in Varanasi suggests that the bond is deep. Rinku has even promised to return for Dev Deepawali later this year.

For now, the focus remains on the field as KKR seeks to build on their recent first win. However, with an MP by his side, Rinku Singh’s off-field life is proving to be just as impactful as his performances in the final over.

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