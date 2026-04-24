Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a young and explosive batter for Rajasthan Royals. He has quickly gained a reputation for his fearless hitting, particularly his ability to hit sixes.
Who Has Hit Most IPL Sixes Since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Debut? Surprising Stat Revealed
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands tall among experienced stars in IPL six-hitting chartst. Here's a quick look at the top 5 players with most sixes since his debut.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads IPL six-hitting with 44.
- He holds record for fastest IPL century by Indian.
- Sooryavanshi continues strong form in current IPL season.
Most Sixes In IPL: At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rapidly become one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. From the moment he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals (RR), conversations largely revolved around his age, with many struggling to believe he was only 13 at the time. However, since stepping onto the IPL stage, he has silenced doubters by carving out a reputation as a fearless and explosive batter. Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut on April 19, 2025, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and made an instant impact by launching his very first shot for a six off Shardul Thakur.
Since then, his aggressive style has become a defining feature of his game. More recently, he even took on Jasprit Bumrah, smashing two sixes in a single over, further underlining his confidence against top-quality bowling.
Teen Sensation Tops IPL Six-Hitting Charts
When it comes to clearing the ropes since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut, the youngster himself sits comfortably at the top, with some experienced players trailing.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR): 44 sixes
- Abhishek Sharma (SRH): 35 sixes
- Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS): 34 sixes
- Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): 33 sixes
- Suryakumar Yadav (MI): 29 sixes
Despite the presence of established power-hitters, Sooryavanshi’s dominance at the top of this list highlights his extraordinary ability to take on bowlers from the outset. Notably, Abhishek Sharma, known for his aggressive batting, finds himself in second place.
Record-Breaking Debut Season & Strong 2026 Form
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut IPL season was nothing short of remarkable. Representing RR, he accumulated 252 runs in just seven matches, including a sensational century. He reached the milestone in only 35 balls, which stands as the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian to date.
In IPL 2026, he has continued to build on that momentum. Across seven matches so far for the Royals, he has scored 254 runs at a staggering strike rate of 220.86. His tally already includes two half-centuries, reaffirming his consistency and attacking approach.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and what is he known for?
When did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his IPL debut?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut on April 19, 2025, against Lucknow Super Giants. He hit a six off his very first ball.
How many sixes has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit in the IPL?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has hit 44 sixes since his IPL debut, placing him at the top of the six-hitting charts.
What are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's achievements in his debut IPL season?
In his debut season, he scored 252 runs in seven matches, including a century off 35 balls, the fastest by an Indian.