Who Has Hit Most IPL Sixes Since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Debut? Surprising Stat Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads IPL six-hitting with 44.

He holds record for fastest IPL century by Indian.

Sooryavanshi continues strong form in current IPL season.

Most Sixes In IPL: At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rapidly become one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. From the moment he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals (RR), conversations largely revolved around his age, with many struggling to believe he was only 13 at the time. However, since stepping onto the IPL stage, he has silenced doubters by carving out a reputation as a fearless and explosive batter. Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut on April 19, 2025, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and made an instant impact by launching his very first shot for a six off Shardul Thakur.

Since then, his aggressive style has become a defining feature of his game. More recently, he even took on Jasprit Bumrah, smashing two sixes in a single over, further underlining his confidence against top-quality bowling.

Teen Sensation Tops IPL Six-Hitting Charts

When it comes to clearing the ropes since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut, the youngster himself sits comfortably at the top, with some experienced players trailing.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) : 44 sixes

: 44 sixes Abhishek Sharma (SRH) : 35 sixes

: 35 sixes Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) : 34 sixes

: 34 sixes Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) : 33 sixes

: 33 sixes Suryakumar Yadav (MI): 29 sixes

Despite the presence of established power-hitters, Sooryavanshi’s dominance at the top of this list highlights his extraordinary ability to take on bowlers from the outset. Notably, Abhishek Sharma, known for his aggressive batting, finds himself in second place.

Record-Breaking Debut Season & Strong 2026 Form

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut IPL season was nothing short of remarkable. Representing RR, he accumulated 252 runs in just seven matches, including a sensational century. He reached the milestone in only 35 balls, which stands as the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian to date.

In IPL 2026, he has continued to build on that momentum. Across seven matches so far for the Royals, he has scored 254 runs at a staggering strike rate of 220.86. His tally already includes two half-centuries, reaffirming his consistency and attacking approach.