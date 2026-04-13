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HomeSportsIPLIPL vs PSL: Lalit Modi Fires Back At Rilee Rossouw’s 'Movie' Remark - Check Post

IPL vs PSL: Lalit Modi Fires Back At Rilee Rossouw’s 'Movie' Remark - Check Post

Lalit Modi hits back at Rilee Rossouw and PSL supporters, defending the IPL as the world's greatest sportstainment property. Read his full response here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL founder Lalit Modi defends league against
  • Modi clarifies IPL offers unpredictable, high-stakes sporting drama.
  • He coined
  • IPL provides a platform for discovering world-class talent.

IPL 2026, Lalit Modi Fires Back At Rilee Rossouw-  In a scathing response to recent comments suggesting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) represents "traditional cricket" compared to the IPL, league founder Lalit Modi has hit back with a fierce defence of his vision. The controversy erupted after South African batter Rilee Rossouw claimed the IPL feels more like a "movie" than actual sport. Modi, the architect of the world's most lucrative league, wasted no time in schooling critics on the difference between scripted entertainment and high-stakes sporting drama.

Modi took to social media to clarify that while a movie follows a pre-written script, the IPL’s magic lies in its absolute unpredictability. He stated that his original vision was to create a tournament where the result remains a mystery until the final delivery, packed with the kind of suspense that traditional formats often fail to deliver.

The Birth of Sportstainment

Dismissing the idea that the IPL is "lesser" cricket, Modi argued that the league has successfully merged the worlds of top-tier sport and global entertainment.

He coined the term "Sportstainment" to describe the IPL, noting that the property was designed from day one to be the ultimate commercial and athletic juggernaut.

"A movie has a script. Great cricket doesn’t," Modi declared. "We created Cricket meeting Entertainment, resulting in the greatest sportstainment property in the world. The viewership numbers tell it all."

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A Platform for Global Stars

The former commissioner emphasised that the league is not just about the glitz of Bollywood owners but serves as the premier stage for discovering world-class talent.

He pointed out that the intense pressure of the IPL environment is what prepares young cricketers for the international stage.

Modi’s comments come at a time when the IPL's valuation has soared to an estimated $18 billion, with teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently fetching record-breaking prices. For the man who built the blueprint, the success of the league is not a coincidence of celebrity backing, but the result of a revolutionary format that has fundamentally changed how the world consumes cricket.

Also Read: IPL Council Takes Strict Action Against Tim David After 'Illegal' Ball Inspection

Also Read: Big Update On Rohit Sharma's Injury Ahead Of MI vs PBKS Match

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Frequently Asked Questions

What term did Lalit Modi coin to describe the IPL?

Lalit Modi coined the term 'Sportstainment' to describe the IPL, reflecting its blend of top-tier sport and global entertainment.

According to Modi, what is the IPL's true purpose beyond entertainment?

Modi emphasizes that the IPL is a premier stage for discovering world-class talent and prepares young cricketers for the international stage through intense pressure.

How does Modi view the IPL's success and valuation?

Modi believes the IPL's massive success and high valuation are a result of its revolutionary format, not just celebrity backing.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi IPL 2026 Rilee Rossouw PSL 2026 IPL Vs PSL
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