IPL vs PSL: Lalit Modi Fires Back At Rilee Rossouw’s 'Movie' Remark - Check Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL founder Lalit Modi defends league against

Modi clarifies IPL offers unpredictable, high-stakes sporting drama.

He coined

IPL provides a platform for discovering world-class talent.

IPL 2026, Lalit Modi Fires Back At Rilee Rossouw- In a scathing response to recent comments suggesting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) represents "traditional cricket" compared to the IPL, league founder Lalit Modi has hit back with a fierce defence of his vision. The controversy erupted after South African batter Rilee Rossouw claimed the IPL feels more like a "movie" than actual sport. Modi, the architect of the world's most lucrative league, wasted no time in schooling critics on the difference between scripted entertainment and high-stakes sporting drama.

Modi took to social media to clarify that while a movie follows a pre-written script, the IPL’s magic lies in its absolute unpredictability. He stated that his original vision was to create a tournament where the result remains a mystery until the final delivery, packed with the kind of suspense that traditional formats often fail to deliver.

The Birth of Sportstainment

Dismissing the idea that the IPL is "lesser" cricket, Modi argued that the league has successfully merged the worlds of top-tier sport and global entertainment.

He coined the term "Sportstainment" to describe the IPL, noting that the property was designed from day one to be the ultimate commercial and athletic juggernaut.

"A movie has a script. Great cricket doesn’t," Modi declared. "We created Cricket meeting Entertainment, resulting in the greatest sportstainment property in the world. The viewership numbers tell it all."

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I am responding to the news : where someone pointed #psl is great traditional cricket. Well here is my response.



A movie has a script. Great cricket doesn’t.



When I built the IPL, the vision was simple:

create a tournament where nobody knows the result till the last over —… https://t.co/dmYMUq816L pic.twitter.com/w4KQuz1Pew — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 13, 2026

A Platform for Global Stars

The former commissioner emphasised that the league is not just about the glitz of Bollywood owners but serves as the premier stage for discovering world-class talent.

He pointed out that the intense pressure of the IPL environment is what prepares young cricketers for the international stage.

Modi’s comments come at a time when the IPL's valuation has soared to an estimated $18 billion, with teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently fetching record-breaking prices. For the man who built the blueprint, the success of the league is not a coincidence of celebrity backing, but the result of a revolutionary format that has fundamentally changed how the world consumes cricket.

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