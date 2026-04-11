Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 78 off 26 balls.

Virat Kohli praised Sooryavanshi, writing 'well done' on his cap.

Sooryavanshi leads IPL 2026 Orange Cap race with 200 runs.

Virat Kohli Writes To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Rising teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to capture attention across the cricketing world, earning praise for his fearless approach at the crease. The 15-year-old has impressed fans and experts alike with his ability to attack from the very first ball, even against top-tier bowlers. Watching him bat, it hardly feels like he is a teenager; instead, he carries the composure and confidence of a far more experienced player. Sooryavanshi’s latest heroics came during an IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he produced a breathtaking innings. The youngster smashed 78 off 26, peppering the boundary with seven sixes and eight fours.

Virat Kohli’s Special Message Goes Viral

A job well done with a long road ahead! 💗 pic.twitter.com/tymVTrdeqK April 11, 2026

Despite being a part of the opposing team, among those left impressed was Virat Kohli, widely regarded as one of the finest batters in modern cricket. He, who was directly involved in the action by taking Sooryavanshi’s catch, acknowledged the youngster’s brilliance in a memorable way.

After the match, Kohli autographed and penned a short but meaningful note on Sooryavanshi’s cap, writing, “Dear Vaibhav, well done,”. The gesture quickly gained traction online after Rajasthan Royals shared a video of the moment on their social media platforms.

Orange Cap Race Heats Up

With 16 matches completed in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi has emerged as a leading contender in the race for the Orange Cap. He currently sits at the top of the run charts with 200 runs from just four matches.

Teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal follows closely behind with 183 runs, making it a strong showing for Rajasthan Royals at the top of the leaderboard.

His explosive knock played a pivotal role in guiding RR to a commanding chase of 202 runs in just 18 overs. Despite only recently becoming eligible for international cricket due to his age, Sooryavanshi has already made a significant impact through his performances in the Under-19 circuit and now the IPL.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will remain on Sooryavanshi, whose fearless batting and rapid rise continue to set him apart as one of the most exciting young talents in the game.