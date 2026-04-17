WATCH: Virat Kohli Hails RCB Star As Better IPL Match-Winner Than Chris Gayle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli calls AB de Villiers IPL's bigger match-winner than Chris Gayle.

De Villiers played for Delhi Daredevils and RCB.

He scored 5,162 runs in 154 IPL matches.

Virat Kohli RCB Interview: In a short clip uploaded by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), star batsman Virat Kohli is asked to get up from his chair when he hears the name of a better IPL match-winner than Chris Gayle. The West Indies legend has played some remarkable innings in the tournament. He started his journey with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and later joined the Bengaluru-based franchise. He finished his journey with Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings), scoring 4,935 runs across his IPL career. However, Kohli has hailed AB de Villiers as a better match-winner than Gayle. Check it out:

Virat Kohli × AB De Villiers 👑



- The Greatest IPL batter, AB De Villiers...!!! pic.twitter.com/Zb25uD26cC April 17, 2026

As can be seen in the clip, other big players like Suresh Raina, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Faf du Plessi, Keiron Pollard, and more were among the options, but it was de Villiers' name that got him out of his seat.

"I was just waiting for one name" he said.

AB de Villiers IPL Journey

South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers started his IPL journey in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils (2009).

However, he was let go ahead of the tournament's 2011 edition, and bought by RCB, which would be when he would truly turn into a IPL legend.

Nicknamed Mr. 360, de Villiers is renowned for his ability to hit shots in all corners of the field. He played 154 matches in the tournament, and smashed 5,162 runs, which include 413 fours, 251 sixes, 40 half centuries, and three centuries.

He played his final IPL season in 2021, scoring over 300 runs in 15 matches that year.

Although AB de Villiers never won the trophy with either of his franchises, he was present in the stadium last year when RCB finally clinched their maiden title, defeating PBKS.

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