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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Virat Kohli Hails RCB Star As Better IPL Match-Winner Than Chris Gayle

WATCH: Virat Kohli Hails RCB Star As Better IPL Match-Winner Than Chris Gayle

Virat Kohli was asked to name a better IPL match-winner than Chris Gayle in a recent interview. Check out what the former RCB skipper's answer.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli calls AB de Villiers IPL's bigger match-winner than Chris Gayle.
  • De Villiers played for Delhi Daredevils and RCB.
  • He scored 5,162 runs in 154 IPL matches.

Virat Kohli RCB Interview: In a short clip uploaded by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), star batsman Virat Kohli is asked to get up from his chair when he hears the name of a better IPL match-winner than Chris Gayle. The West Indies legend has played some remarkable innings in the tournament. He started his journey with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and later joined the Bengaluru-based franchise. He finished his journey with Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings), scoring 4,935 runs across his IPL career. However, Kohli has hailed AB de Villiers as a better match-winner than Gayle. Check it out:

As can be seen in the clip, other big players like Suresh Raina, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Faf du Plessi, Keiron Pollard, and more were among the options, but it was de Villiers' name that got him out of his seat.

"I was just waiting for one name" he said.

AB de Villiers IPL Journey

South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers started his IPL journey in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils (2009).

However, he was let go ahead of the tournament's 2011 edition, and bought by RCB, which would be when he would truly turn into a IPL legend. 

Nicknamed Mr. 360, de Villiers is renowned for his ability to hit shots in all corners of the field. He played 154 matches in the tournament, and smashed 5,162 runs, which include 413 fours, 251 sixes, 40 half centuries, and three centuries.

He played his final IPL season in 2021, scoring over 300 runs in 15 matches that year.

Although AB de Villiers never won the trophy with either of his franchises, he was present in the stadium last year when RCB finally clinched their maiden title, defeating PBKS.

Also Check: MS Dhoni’s IPL Return Date Revealed? Report Points To This CSK Fixture

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who does Virat Kohli consider a bigger IPL match-winner than Chris Gayle?

Virat Kohli considers AB de Villiers to be a bigger match-winner than Chris Gayle. This was revealed in a clip uploaded by RCB.

Which players were options when Virat Kohli was asked about a bigger IPL match-winner?

Besides Chris Gayle, other players mentioned as options were Suresh Raina, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, and Kieron Pollard.

When did AB de Villiers join RCB?

AB de Villiers joined RCB in the 2011 edition of the IPL. He was previously with the Delhi Daredevils.

What is AB de Villiers' IPL career record?

AB de Villiers played 154 IPL matches, scoring 5,162 runs. He is known for his 360-degree playing style.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB AB De Villiers Chris Gayle IPL
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