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HomeSportsIPL'150 Crore…Ek Bat Nahi De Raha': Iyer Diverts LSG Player's Request To Kohli - WATCH

'150 Crore…Ek Bat Nahi De Raha': Iyer Diverts LSG Player's Request To Kohli - WATCH

Viral IPL 2026 clip shows RCB's Venkatesh Iyer hilariously redirecting a bat request from LSG's Akshat Raghuwanshi towards Virat Kohli.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LSG's Akshat Raghuwanshi jokingly asked RCB's Venkatesh Iyer for a bat.
  • Iyer, bought for Rs 7 crore, pointed to Virat Kohli for bats.
  • Raghuwanshi eventually received a bat from Venkatesh Iyer.

Venkatesh Iyer was purchased by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction but has only played a single match this season. Earlier this week, the franchise, riding on positive momentum, took on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home, the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. A clip is now making rounds on the internet, likely from ahead of the clash, in which the visiting team's Akshat Raghuwanshi can be seen asking Iyer for a bat as part of playful banter. His request is denied, to which he jokes:

"150 crore ka aadmi hai, ek bat nahi de paa raha (He’s worth 150 crore, still can’t give me one bat)". Venkatesh Iyer then points towards Virat Kohli, seemingly saying:

"Wo dekh wo, Virat bhai hai na, unke paas bohot hai bat (Look there, that’s Virat bhai, he has plenty of bats)"

At the end of the clip, we see that the LSG player does manage to secure one of Venkatesh Iyer's bats.

Venkatesh Iyer IPL Journey So Far

Venkatesh Iyer started his IPL journey all the way back in 2021 with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He played 10 matches in that season, scoring 370 runs. 

He would play just 2 more games the following year, but manage just 182 runs, sharp dip from his debut outing, but would turn things around in 2023, which has been his best year with the bat.

Playing 14 games, Iyer scored 404 runs, including a century and two half centuries. 

In 2024, Iyer would lift the trophy with KKR, scoring 370 runs yet again with the bat, which was followed by a dismal 142-run campaign, resulting in him being let go by the franchise.

RCB bought him for Rs 7 crore for IPL 2026, but he has only played one match so far.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Venkatesh Iyer play for before RCB?

Venkatesh Iyer began his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2021. He played for KKR until the 2024 season, where they won the trophy.

How much did RCB buy Venkatesh Iyer for in the IPL 2026 Mini Auction?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) purchased Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore in the IPL 2026 Mini Auction.

What happened in the viral clip involving Venkatesh Iyer and Akshat Raghuwanshi?

LSG player Akshat Raghuwanshi playfully asked Venkatesh Iyer for a bat, joking about his high value. Iyer then pointed to Virat Kohli, suggesting he ask him instead, but Raghuwanshi eventually got one of Iyer's bats.

Has Venkatesh Iyer played much for RCB in IPL 2026?

No, Venkatesh Iyer has only played a single match for RCB so far in the IPL 2026 season.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB Venkatesh Iyer IPL LSG
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