Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Silence On Emotional Reactions After Getting Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impresses with fearless IPL batting.

He expresses frustration over dismissals, aiming for team wins.

Sooryavanshi's rapid knocks contribute significantly to Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League has long been a platform for emerging stars to announce themselves, but few have captured attention quite like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At just 15, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener has already made a remarkable impact, showcasing fearless strokeplay, consistently taking on bowlers across the park. Having made his debut at the age of 14 and registering a century (even at the youth international level), Vaibhav’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. But despite all the success, he continues to wear his emotions on his sleeve, often showing visible frustration after getting dismissed.

Reason For Sooryavanshi's Emotional Reactions

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI ON GETTING UPSET AFTER GETTING OUT. 🗣️



“If I stay on the crease for longer, then my team could get extra 10-20 runs if batting first or chase 2-3 overs early. If I get out playing a loose shot, then I regret”. pic.twitter.com/Jj1SkXeSUp April 11, 2026

Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Vaibhav blazed 78 off just 26 balls, a knock that left the opposition reeling. He was named Player of the Match and later asked about his reactions after getting out. Here's what he said:

"If I stay at the wicket, we could add another 10-20 runs to the total. If we’re chasing, we could finish the game two overs earlier, if we’re setting a target, we could score 10-20 more runs. So, I feel disappointed that I’m getting out playing loose shots, which ends up hurting the team, that’s why I get a bit upset."

Courtesy of Sooryanshi's knock, and Dhruv Jurel's 81 off 43, RR chased the 202-run target set by RCB with 6 wickets in hand, and 12 balls to spare.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Stats

Vaibhav Sooryavnashi started his IPL career with RR last year (2025). He played 7 matches in which he scored 252 runs, including a century, which is the fastest in the tournament by an Indian.

In 2026, he is already on 200 runs from 4 matches, and while yet to score a ton, he has played some really impactful knocks. So far, his scores include 52 off 17 against CSK, 31 off 18 against GT, 39 off 14 against MI, and 78 off 26 against RCB.