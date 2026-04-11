Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Silence On Emotional Reactions After Getting Out

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Silence On Emotional Reactions After Getting Out

Teen-sensation Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi opens up on getting visibly upset after losing his wicket despite stunning knocks for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impresses with fearless IPL batting.
  • He expresses frustration over dismissals, aiming for team wins.
  • Sooryavanshi's rapid knocks contribute significantly to Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League has long been a platform for emerging stars to announce themselves, but few have captured attention quite like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At just 15, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener has already made a remarkable impact, showcasing fearless strokeplay, consistently taking on bowlers across the park. Having made his debut at the age of 14 and registering a century (even at the youth international level), Vaibhav’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. But despite all the success, he continues to wear his emotions on his sleeve, often showing visible frustration after getting dismissed.

Reason For Sooryavanshi's Emotional Reactions

Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Vaibhav blazed 78 off just 26 balls, a knock that left the opposition reeling. He was named Player of the Match and later asked about his reactions after getting out. Here's what he said: 

"If I stay at the wicket, we could add another 10-20 runs to the total. If we’re chasing, we could finish the game two overs earlier, if we’re setting a target, we could score 10-20 more runs. So, I feel disappointed that I’m getting out playing loose shots, which ends up hurting the team, that’s why I get a bit upset."

Courtesy of Sooryanshi's knock, and Dhruv Jurel's 81 off 43, RR chased the 202-run target set by RCB with 6 wickets in hand, and 12 balls to spare.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Stats

Vaibhav Sooryavnashi started his IPL career with RR last year (2025). He played 7 matches in which he scored 252 runs, including a century, which is the fastest in the tournament by an Indian. 

In 2026, he is already on 200 runs from 4 matches, and while yet to score a ton, he has played some really impactful knocks. So far, his scores include 52 off 17 against CSK, 31 off 18 against GT, 39 off 14 against MI, and 78 off 26 against RCB.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old opening batsman for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He's known for his aggressive strokeplay and has made a significant impact since his debut.

Why does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get upset after getting out?

He gets upset because he believes his continued presence at the crease could help his team score more runs or chase targets faster. He regrets getting out due to loose shots, as it can hurt the team's performance.

What are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL stats?

In IPL 2025, he scored 252 runs in 7 matches, including a century, which was the fastest by an Indian. In IPL 2026, he has scored 200 runs in 4 matches with multiple impactful knocks.

When did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his IPL debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut last year (2025) at the age of 14. He has also registered a century at the youth international level.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Apr 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB RR IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Silence On Emotional Reactions After Getting Out
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Silence On Emotional Reactions After Getting Out
IPL
MS Dhoni CSK Return Likely For This IPL 2026 Fixture
MS Dhoni CSK Return Likely For This IPL 2026 Fixture: Details Inside
IPL
WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Controversy After Alleged Smoking Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Controversy After Alleged Smoking Video Goes Viral
IPL
Arshdeep-Samreen Fuel Dating Rumours With Matching Fatehgarh Sahib Post
Arshdeep-Samreen Fuel Dating Rumours With Matching Fatehgarh Sahib Post
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Islamabad Peace Talks Begin Amid Iran–US Tensions, Ceasefire Under Pressure
Breaking: Iran–US Talks Begin in Islamabad as JD Vance Lands; Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes Diplomacy
Breaking: Jaishankar in UAE Amid Iran–US Talks, Saudi FM in Islamabad Raises Gulf Diplomacy Stakes
Diplomatic Crisis: High-Stakes Islamabad Peace Talks Begin as Iran–US Delegations Arrive Amid Tensions
BREAKING: Iran–US Islamabad Talks Begin as Saudi FM Arrives Amid Rising Middle East Tensions Updates
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And The Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget