Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Beats Chris Gayle! Creates Unique IPL Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored IPL's second fastest century (36 balls).

He also became fastest player to 1000 IPL runs.

Rajasthan Royals posted 228/6, but Sunrisers Hyderabad chased it.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Record: Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a breathtaking performance yet again, tearing apart the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling attack with a sensational century. The 15-year-old reached his hundred in just 36 balls, marking his second IPL ton in under 40 deliveries, a feat no other player has achieved in the tournament’s history. While Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest ton in tournament history, scored in just 30 balls, his second fastest came in 46 deliveries.

Across the IPL's timeline, even one century under 40 balls have been rare, but Sooryavanshi now stands alone with two such efforts.

Milestones Continue To Fall

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive inning was packed with power, featuring 12 sixes and five boundaries, and came at an astonishing strike rate of 278.38. His previous rapid hundred had come in 2025, when he smashed a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT), which was only just second match in IPL.

The young batsman’s remarkable outing also saw him reach another milestone, becoming the fastest player to 1000 IPL runs. He achieved the landmark in just 473 deliveries.

Supported by a composed half-century from Dhruv Jurel later on, RR posted a formidable total of 228/6, which didn't prove to be enough.

SRH Respond With Aggressive Chase

Despite the daunting target, Sunrisers Hyderabad responded with equal intensity. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan laid the foundation with a blistering partnership, racing to 89/1 in the powerplay and putting the pressure back on Rajasthan.

Their aggressive start ensured the required run rate remained manageable throughout the innings. Nitish Kumar Reddy added valuable runs in the middle overs, contributing 36 off 18 balls to maintain momentum.

With the chase nearing completion, finisher Salil Arora ensured there were no late twists. He wrapped up the match in emphatic fashion, launching a six to seal the victory with more than an over to spare.

While Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary innings will be remembered as one of the finest by a young player in IPL history, it ultimately came in a losing cause as SRH executed a near-perfect chase.