Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshal Patel traded to Gujarat Titans for 4 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired him for 8 crore in 2025.

His playing opportunities significantly decreased during IPL 2026.

New Delhi: Seam bowler Harshal Patel was on Tuesday traded to Gujarat Titans (GT) from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 4 crore ahead of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 35-year-old Harshal was bought by SRH for Rs 8 crore in the 2025 mega auction.

"Two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel will represent Gujarat Titans (GT) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)," the IPL said in a statement.

"Patel, who was acquired for INR 8 crore by SRH at the TATA IPL 2025 Auction, will move to GT for INR 4 crore."

Known for his variations and tactical nous, the wily pacer brings considerable experience, having played 124 matches and claimed 151 wickets across four franchises since making his IPL debut in 2012.

A consistent performer over the years, the seasoned campaigner was the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 and 2024 editions of the tournament, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) respectively.

He had a productive first season with SRH, taking 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80 in IPL 2025.

However, his opportunities dried up in IPL 2026 as the franchise preferred uncapped Indian pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.

Harshal featured in just five matches in IPL 2026 and went wicket-less, conceding 10.82 runs per over.

The move to GT will also take Harshal, who turns 36 later this month, to his home state. Born in Ahmedabad, he shifted to Gujarat a few years ago to pursue domestic cricket.

Gujarat Titans had shown interest in signing Harshal at previous auctions. They pulled out at Rs 10.5 crore during the 2024 auction before Punjab Kings secured him for Rs 11.75 crore. GT also bid for him at the 2025 mega auction, withdrawing at Rs 6.5 crore.

The trade is part of an active pre-auction window ahead of the November 17 retention deadline, with SRH emerging as one of the busiest franchises.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)