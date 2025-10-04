Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian Premier League (IPL) is very likely the most competitive T20 franchise league out there in the world, with extensive planning in the works for each team ahead of every season.

While the dates for the IPL 2026 Player Auctions are yet to be announced, the event is expected to take place either in late 2025 or early 2026. All franchises would look to secure the best squads, but Rajasthan Royals (RR), winners of the inaugural IPL in 2008, would especially want to bolster their unit after a disappointing run in the 2025 season.

The side particularly faced problems chasing down totals. They used to start quite well but often faltered pretty close to the finish line. So, there are some players who might be released from their squad ahead of IPL 2026 auctions.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: Top 3 players who could be released

1) Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer made a name for himself as a lethal finisher in T20s. He fulfilled this role quite well for the Delhi Capitals, and has even had succesful outings for the Royals.

However, he struggled to finish games in IPL 2025, averaging just 21.72. Hence, RR might look to off-load him for a better finisher in the next season.

2) Tushar Deshpande

Fast bowler Tushar Deshpande too had a rather uneventful IPL last year, and might be released from the Rajasthan Royals squad before the 2026 Player Auctions.

In the 10 matches he played in 2025, Deshpande went for 340 runs. While he did pick 9 wickets, his economy for the season was 10.63.

3) Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana is another player who could be released from the RR squad before the next season of IPL.

The Sri Lankan, too, was rather unimpressive last year, playing 11 matches, in which he conceded 410 runs, picked 11 wickets, and had an economy of 9.76.

