Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLTop 3 Rajasthan Royals Players Who Could Be Released Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Top 3 Rajasthan Royals Players Who Could Be Released Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Check out three players who Rajasthan Royals might release from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is very likely the most competitive T20 franchise league out there in the world, with extensive planning in the works for each team ahead of every season. 

While the dates for the IPL 2026 Player Auctions are yet to be announced, the event is expected to take place either in late 2025 or early 2026. All franchises would look to secure the best squads, but Rajasthan Royals (RR), winners of the inaugural IPL in 2008, would especially want to bolster their unit after a disappointing run in the 2025 season.

The side particularly faced problems chasing down totals. They used to start quite well but often faltered pretty close to the finish line. So, there are some players who might be released from their squad ahead of IPL 2026 auctions.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: Top 3 players who could be released 

1) Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer made a name for himself as a lethal finisher in T20s. He fulfilled this role quite well for the Delhi Capitals, and has even had succesful outings for the Royals.

However, he struggled to finish games in IPL 2025, averaging just 21.72. Hence, RR might look to off-load him for a better finisher in the next season.

2) Tushar Deshpande

Fast bowler Tushar Deshpande too had a rather uneventful IPL last year, and might be released from the Rajasthan Royals squad before the 2026 Player Auctions.

In the 10 matches he played in 2025, Deshpande went for 340 runs. While he did pick 9 wickets, his economy for the season was 10.63.

3) Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana is another player who could be released from the RR squad before the next season of IPL.

The Sri Lankan, too, was rather unimpressive last year, playing 11 matches, in which he conceded 410 runs, picked 11 wickets, and had an economy of 9.76.

Check out: India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer IPL Auctions Tushar Deshpande RR Maheesh Theekshana IPL 2026 Rr Ipls Ipl Player Auctons Ipl 2026 Auctions Rajasthan Royals Players
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget