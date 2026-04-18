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HomeSportsIPLIPL Throwback: Check Playing XIs Of First-Ever IPL Match

IPL Throwback: Check Playing XIs Of First-Ever IPL Match

On IPL’s 18th anniversary, revisit the first-ever match between RCB and KKR, iconic playing XIs, and Brendon McCullum’s unforgettable 158.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brendon McCullum's explosive 158 powered KKR to victory against RCB.
  • Only Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharm part of current IPL squads.
  • The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the clash.

IPL Throwback: Today, April 18, 2026, marks 18 years since the Indian Premier League began its journey. Fittingly, the anniversary falls on a day when the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the venue that hosted the very first IPL match, once again stages a clash, this time between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Back in 2008, however, it was RCB taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a historic opener. Apart from a young very Virat Kohli, the line-ups from that night look vastly different today. As the league enters its 19th season, here’s a nostalgic look at the playing XIs from the first-ever IPL match.

IPL History: First-Ever Lineups Explored

When RCB hosted KKR for the first-ever IPL match in 2008, they were captained by Rahul Dravid, while the opposition were led by Sourav Ganguly, two giants of Indian cricket. 

Here's a look at their playing XIs:

RCB - Rahul Dravid, Wasim Jaffer, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, Cameron White, Mark Boucher, Balachandra Akhil, Ashley Noffke, Praveen Kumar, Zaheer Khan

KKR - Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, Brendon McCullum, David Hussey, Mohammad Hafeez, Laxmi Shukla, Prasanta Saha, Ajit Agarkar, Murali Kartik, Ishant Sharma

Expect Virat Kohli, none of these players has played a match in IPL 2026. In fact, most of them have been retired for several years, and although Ishant Sharma is a part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad, he is yet to play a game this season.

IPL First-Ever Match Result

The first-ever IPL match turned into an isntant classic when Brendon McCullum went on to smash 158 runs off just 73 deliveries, setting the tone for what this tournament would turn out to be.

He struck 10 fours and 13 sixes, propelling the score to 222 runs. In the following innings, RCB would be bundled for 82 runs, with Virat Kohli scoring just 1 off 5 balls, losing the match by 140 runs.

Also Check: RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the Indian Premier League (IPL) begin?

The Indian Premier League began its journey 18 years ago, on April 18, 2008. This year marks the league's 19th season.

Which teams played in the very first IPL match?

The first IPL match was played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What was the result of the first-ever IPL match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 140 runs. Brendon McCullum scored an impressive 158 runs for KKR.

Who were the captains of RCB and KKR in the first IPL match?

Rahul Dravid captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while Sourav Ganguly led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural IPL game.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
KKR RCB IPL Chinnaswamy Stadium
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