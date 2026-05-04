Sunil Narine First To Hit This 200-Milestone! KKR Star Etches Name In IPL Record Books

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunil Narine reached 200 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders.

He is now the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

KKR secured their third consecutive win in IPL 2026 beating SRH.

Sunil Narine Creates IPL Record: Kolkata Knight Riders' veteran spinner Sunil Narine has etched his name deeper into Indian Premier League with a landmark achievement that underscored his dominance. During KKR’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Narine reached a milestone no bowler had previously managed in the tournament. He became the first to claim 200 wickets for a single franchise. With his latest IPL 2026 outing, the West Indies spinner's tally now stands at 201 wickets for KKR.

Record-Breaking Feat For One IPL Franchise

Sunil Narine delivered another disciplined spell, finishing with figures of 2 for 31 in his four overs against SRH. In doing so, he not only crossed the 200-wicket mark for KKR but also joined an elite group of bowlers with 200 or more IPL wickets overall.

This achievement highlights his consistency across seasons and his ability to remain a key weapon for the franchise year after year.

He is now the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, behind Yuzvendra Chahal (228 wickets) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (215 wickets). Notably, Narine has also become the first overseas bowler to reach this landmark further cementing his legacy.

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KKR Continues Winning Momentum

The IPL 2026 played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, saw Hyderabad struggle after opting to bat first. They were restricted to 165 runs in 19 overs. Travis Head lead the scoring with 61, while Ishan Kishan added 42.

In response, KKR chased down the target comfortably in the 19th over, losing just three wickets. The victory marked their third straight win in the tournament, strengthening their campaign.

Kolkata's bowling attack maintained pressure throughout, with Varun Chakravarthy picking up three wickets alongside Narine’s two.

Beyond numbers, Narine’s impact on KKR has been immense. He was instrumental in KKR’s title wins in 2012, 2014, and 2024. His all-round brilliance has earned him multiple Most Valuable Player awards as well as the Purple Cap in 2012. His latest record is another reminder of his legacy in the IPL.