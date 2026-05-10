IPL Star’s Late-Night Hotel Meetings Trigger BCCI Anti-Corruption Probe: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI tightened IPL regulations following hotel room visitor concerns.

ACU investigated player hosting late-night guests in hotel rooms.

Teams now require permission for guests after 10 PM.

IPL Teams Hotel Controversy: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently tightened several off-field regulations for IPL stakeholders, including players, commentators, and team staff, following concerns around discipline and security protocols during the ongoing IPL 2026 season. According to a report by NDTV, the issue gained attention after an unnamed player was allegedly found regularly hosting visitors in his hotel room late into the night during the tournament. The matter reportedly prompted intervention from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), which immediately sought clarification from the concerned team management.

BCCI Concerned Over Hotel Room Access

According to NDTV, an IPL star was repeatedly found hosting guests in his hotel room late at night during the tournament, prompting a BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit officer to question the team manager.



The manager reportedly defended the player, citing his seniority. The incident… pic.twitter.com/mFXLRbco2V May 10, 2026

As per the report, the ACU officer questioned the repeated late-night meetings after learning that multiple individuals had been entering the player’s room frequently. The team manager allegedly defended the player by referring to his senior status within the squad. A former official provided their insight, stating:

"I am not surprised. At times, the players use their stature within the team to bend the rules. Once I told a player to host his friends in the lobby restaurant, not in his room,"

"I told him there are some board instructions on such matters. He just snapped, 'You don't worry. I will tell the board (officials) if they ask'," they added.

The development has reportedly pushed franchises to become stricter regarding who can access team hotels and when such meetings can take place.

Also Read: Why MS Dhoni Isn't Playing LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

Teams Introduce Stricter Guest Policies

Another franchise official revealed that teams have now started issuing clearer instructions to players regarding meetings with family members and friends during the tournament.

"Well, I don't know about such arm-twisting (by players). But we have now given out clear instructions that written or at least verbal permission is required to invite friends and family to the hotel where the team stays."

"I know they also need to meet family and friends. But we have told them not to entertain guests after 10 pm, and such meetings should happen in the lobby or any other public place where the team manager/officials should have ready access," the official added.

The report further mentioned another incident involving a player who allegedly ignored calls and knocks from a team official before eventually returning to the hotel late at night with a group of friends.

Why Did BCCI Implement New Rules For IPL Players?

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India tightened IPL protocols after multiple incidents involving players, influencers, and unauthorized individuals during the tournament.

Concerns reportedly grew over reels, pranks, and social media content being filmed in restricted areas without proper clearance. The board was also uneasy about the increasing interaction between players and content creators.

Players must now reportedly keep team management and security officials informed about movements outside designated zones.