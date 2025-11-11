Sam Curran Joins Samson-Jadeja IPL Trade Deal, Players Approve Move: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLSam Curran Joins Samson-Jadeja IPL Trade Deal, Players Approve Move: Report

Reports suggest a potential Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja trade between RR and CSK ahead of IPL 2026, with Sam Curran now possibly part of this deal.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Reports suggesting a trade deal between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) involving the former's Sanju Samson and the latter's Ravindra Jadeja had surfaced of late. 

It was also claimed that RR had demanded Dewald Brevis along with Jadeja, and while CSK were reportedly not be interested in adding a second player, the 5-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions might have changed their stance.

According to a new report by Cricbuzz, England's Sam Curran could be included in the Samson-Jadeja swap deal. In fact, the said report states that consent has been taken from all three players.

IPL Trade Consent Taken From Curran, Jadeja, Samson?

The Cricbuzz report quoted an unnamed franchise official stating that consent had been obtained from Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sanju Samson, and that the Expression of Interest process has started.

"Consent has been obtained from all three players and the Expression of Interest process has been initiated. All three have signed on the dotted line, but the process will take some time to culminate,"

An Expression of Interest must be recorded and submitted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the team interested in trading players. 

Only a few days are left in the deadline for all IPL franchises to announce their retentions for the next season, so fans will likely not have to wait too long to find out whether these reported deal went through or not. 

There has been a lot of chatter about Rajasthan looking to trade Sanju Samson. Initial reports suggested a trade between Delhi Capitals (DC) involving Tristan Stubbs, however, nothing appears to have materialized. 

As for the IPL 2026 auctions, no official date has been revealed just yet by the BCCI, but it is expected to take place in mid-December 2025.

Also Check: After Sanju Samson's Exit, These Two Are Favourites To Lead Rajasthan Royals

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals IPL Auctions CSK Chennai Super Kings RR IPL Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2026 Ipl Trade Deal San Curran Jadeja Samson Trade Csk Rr Trade
