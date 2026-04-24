Rohit Sharma Behind Sachin Tendulkar In Key IPL Captaincy Stat Despite 5 Titles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tendulkar's win percentage as captain edges Rohit's record.

Tendulkar led Mumbai Indians to their first IPL final.

Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai to five IPL trophy wins.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Rohit Sharma MI: When it comes to leadership records at Mumbai Indians (MI), Sachin Tendulkar holds a surprising edge over Rohit Sharma in a crucial metric, despite the latter’s unmatched trophy haul. While Rohit Sharma is widely celebrated for guiding Mumbai to five IPL titles, Tendulkar’s record as captain reveals an interesting statistic. The legendary batsman led the franchise in 55 matches, securing 32 wins and suffering 23 defeats. This translates to a win percentage of 58.18, placing him ahead of Rohit’s 55.82 in terms of success rate as skipper.

Tendulkar’s stint as captain also included a memorable 2010 season, where he led Mumbai to their first final, finishing as runners-up. Though he did not lift the trophy as captain, his leadership laid the groundwork for the team’s future dominance.

Rohit Sharma’s Trophy-Laden Era

The baton was eventually passed to Rohit Sharma, who ushered in a golden era for Mumbai Indians. Under his captaincy, the franchise clinched its maiden IPL title, with Sachin Tendulkar in the squad, and went on to add four more championships, establishing itself as one of the most successful teams in league history.

While Rohit’s legacy is defined by silverware, Tendulkar’s superior win percentage highlights his consistency and effectiveness during the early years of the tournament.

Tendulkar’s Lasting Impact In IPL

Although his IPL career spanned just six seasons, Tendulkar left a significant mark. Across 78 matches, he amassed 2,334 runs at an average of 34.84 and a strike rate of 119.82. His tally included one century and 13 half-centuries, along with 295 boundaries and 29 sixes.

Beyond the numbers, Tendulkar also achieved notable milestones. He became the first Indian to win the Orange Cap (given for scoring the most runs in a season) and was the first Indian to score a century for Mumbai Indians.

Even years after his retirement in 2013, following Mumbai’s title-winning campaign, Sachin Tendulkar continues to feature prominently in discussions around the franchise’s history, with this unique captaincy record adding another layer to his enduring legacy.