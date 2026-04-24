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HomeSportsIPLRohit Sharma Behind Sachin Tendulkar In Key IPL Captaincy Stat Despite 5 Titles

Rohit Sharma Behind Sachin Tendulkar In Key IPL Captaincy Stat Despite 5 Titles

Find out which stat Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of Rohit Sharma in as MI captain, despite the latter's five IPL title wins with the franchise.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tendulkar's win percentage as captain edges Rohit's record.
  • Tendulkar led Mumbai Indians to their first IPL final.
  • Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai to five IPL trophy wins.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Rohit Sharma MI: When it comes to leadership records at Mumbai Indians (MI), Sachin Tendulkar holds a surprising edge over Rohit Sharma in a crucial metric, despite the latter’s unmatched trophy haul. While Rohit Sharma is widely celebrated for guiding Mumbai to five IPL titles, Tendulkar’s record as captain reveals an interesting statistic. The legendary batsman led the franchise in 55 matches, securing 32 wins and suffering 23 defeats. This translates to a win percentage of 58.18, placing him ahead of Rohit’s 55.82 in terms of success rate as skipper.

Tendulkar’s stint as captain also included a memorable 2010 season, where he led Mumbai to their first final, finishing as runners-up. Though he did not lift the trophy as captain, his leadership laid the groundwork for the team’s future dominance.

Rohit Sharma’s Trophy-Laden Era

The baton was eventually passed to Rohit Sharma, who ushered in a golden era for Mumbai Indians. Under his captaincy, the franchise clinched its maiden IPL title, with Sachin Tendulkar in the squad, and went on to add four more championships, establishing itself as one of the most successful teams in league history.

While Rohit’s legacy is defined by silverware, Tendulkar’s superior win percentage highlights his consistency and effectiveness during the early years of the tournament.

Tendulkar’s Lasting Impact In IPL

Although his IPL career spanned just six seasons, Tendulkar left a significant mark. Across 78 matches, he amassed 2,334 runs at an average of 34.84 and a strike rate of 119.82. His tally included one century and 13 half-centuries, along with 295 boundaries and 29 sixes.

Beyond the numbers, Tendulkar also achieved notable milestones. He became the first Indian to win the Orange Cap (given for scoring the most runs in a season) and was the first Indian to score a century for Mumbai Indians.

Even years after his retirement in 2013, following Mumbai’s title-winning campaign, Sachin Tendulkar continues to feature prominently in discussions around the franchise’s history, with this unique captaincy record adding another layer to his enduring legacy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has a better win percentage as Mumbai Indians captain, Sachin Tendulkar or Rohit Sharma?

Sachin Tendulkar has a slightly higher win percentage as captain for Mumbai Indians, with 58.18% compared to Rohit Sharma's 55.82%.

How many IPL titles has Rohit Sharma won as captain of Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, making them one of the most successful teams in the league.

What was Sachin Tendulkar's notable achievement as Mumbai Indians captain in 2010?

In 2010, Sachin Tendulkar captained Mumbai Indians to their first IPL final, where they finished as runners-up.

Did Sachin Tendulkar win any individual awards in the IPL?

Yes, Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian to win the Orange Cap and the first player to score a century for Mumbai Indians.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar ROHIT SHARMA MI IPL
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