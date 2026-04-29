WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riyan Parag seen allegedly vaping in RR dressing room.

BCCI code of conduct may lead to disciplinary action.

RR manager was previously fined for phone use in dugout.

Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: Riyan Parag has found himself at the centre of controversy after a clip from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) dressing room went viral during their IPL 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh. The moment unfolded during the 16th over of the second innings when the live broadcast briefly captured Parag holding what appeared to be a vape device. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and triggering debate among fans regarding player conduct. Check it out:

Riyan Parag completing his daily Calorie take pic.twitter.com/fBXyEJe0lz April 28, 2026

The visuals not only raised concerns over off-field behaviour but also intensified criticism around the player’s on-field impact in high-pressure situations.

BCCI Rules Could Come Into Play

The incident has also sparked discussions around the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) code of conduct. They maintain strict guidelines regarding behaviour within the stadium premises, particularly in dressing rooms and dugouts.

Use of tobacco or similar products is generally prohibited under health and safety protocols, which means Riyan Parag could potentially face disciplinary action if found in violation of the rules. While there has been no official confirmation of any penalty yet, the situation remains under close watch.

One Controversy After Another

This is not the first time Rajasthan Royals have been involved in an off-field issue during IPL 2026. Earlier in the season, team manager Romi Bhinder was penalised for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati.

That incident resulted in a fine of Rs 1 lakh along with an official warning, highlighting the league’s strict stance on maintaining discipline within match environments.

With the video continuing to circulate widely, attention now turns to whether the governing body will initiate any action. As IPL 2026 progresses, such incidents underline the importance of adhering to established protocols, both on and off the field.

Also Check: Jofra Archer Visibly Frustrated With Riyan Parag For Removing Slip Fielder: Report