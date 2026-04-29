Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again

WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again

Riyan Parag faces scrutiny after viral dressing room clip from RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match seemingly shows the batsman vaping.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riyan Parag seen allegedly vaping in RR dressing room.
  • BCCI code of conduct may lead to disciplinary action.
  • RR manager was previously fined for phone use in dugout.

Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: Riyan Parag has found himself at the centre of controversy after a clip from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) dressing room went viral during their IPL 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh. The moment unfolded during the 16th over of the second innings when the live broadcast briefly captured Parag holding what appeared to be a vape device. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and triggering debate among fans regarding player conduct. Check it out:

The visuals not only raised concerns over off-field behaviour but also intensified criticism around the player’s on-field impact in high-pressure situations.

BCCI Rules Could Come Into Play

The incident has also sparked discussions around the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) code of conduct. They maintain strict guidelines regarding behaviour within the stadium premises, particularly in dressing rooms and dugouts.

Use of tobacco or similar products is generally prohibited under health and safety protocols, which means Riyan Parag could potentially face disciplinary action if found in violation of the rules. While there has been no official confirmation of any penalty yet, the situation remains under close watch.

One Controversy After Another

This is not the first time Rajasthan Royals have been involved in an off-field issue during IPL 2026. Earlier in the season, team manager Romi Bhinder was penalised for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati.

That incident resulted in a fine of Rs 1 lakh along with an official warning, highlighting the league’s strict stance on maintaining discipline within match environments.

With the video continuing to circulate widely, attention now turns to whether the governing body will initiate any action. As IPL 2026 progresses, such incidents underline the importance of adhering to established protocols, both on and off the field.

Also Check: Jofra Archer Visibly Frustrated With Riyan Parag For Removing Slip Fielder: Report

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy is Riyan Parag involved in?

Riyan Parag is involved in a controversy after a clip of him holding what appeared to be a vape device in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room went viral.

Could Riyan Parag face disciplinary action for this incident?

Yes, Riyan Parag could potentially face disciplinary action from the BCCI if he is found to have violated their code of conduct regarding the use of prohibited products in stadium premises.

Has Rajasthan Royals had other off-field issues this IPL season?

Yes, earlier in IPL 2026, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined and warned for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during a match.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS RR IPL RIYAN PARAG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again
WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again
IPL
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings After Rajasthan Ends Punjab's Winning Streak
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings After Rajasthan Ends Punjab's Winning Streak
IPL
IPL 2026, PBKS vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Topples Table-Topper Punjab Kings With 6-Wicket Win
IPL 2026, PBKS vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Topples Table-Topper Punjab Kings With 6-Wicket Win
IPL
Rajasthan Royals End Punjab King's Winning Streak; Chase 200+ Target With Ease
Rajasthan Royals End Punjab King's Winning Streak; Chase 200+ Target With Ease
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions
Breaking News: Tension at Jamia University Over Alleged RSS Event, Students Stage Protest
Breaking News: India Brings Back Dawood Aide Salim Dola from Turkey
Politics: Bengal Poll Tension Escalates as Ajay Pal Sharma Seen Reprimanding Election Officials
Bengal Election Firestorm: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan’s “Threat Video” Sparks Major Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget