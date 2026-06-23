Massive IPL Twist! Rishabh Pant Leaves LSG, Takes Rs 12 Crore Pay Cut To Rejoin DC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in major IPL trade.

Kuldeep Yadav joins Lucknow; Pant's Delhi contract 15 crore.

Pant rejoins original franchise after two Super Giants seasons.

Rishabh Pant IPL Trade: One of the biggest moves ahead of IPL 2027 is officially complete. Rishabh Pant has sealed a dramatic return to Delhi Capitals, the franchise where he rose from a promising youngster to one of the most recognizable faces in the league. The move brings an end to Pant's brief chapter with Lucknow Super Giants and reunites him with the team he represented for nearly a decade. In exchange, Delhi Capitals have parted ways with star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who will now wear Lucknow colours.

Kuldeep Yadav Makes Way For Pant's Homecoming

🚨 Announcement 🚨



Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete high-profile trade between @DelhiCapitals and @LucknowIPL.



Rishabh Pant all set to rejoin #DC at INR 15 Crore whereas Kuldeep Yadav will join #LSG at INR 13.5 Crore.



More Details ▶️ https://t.co/64HeOX143I… pic.twitter.com/tIEvj7fgNo June 23, 2026

While the trade itself is headline-worthy, what has surprised fans even more is the financial aspect of the deal.

When Lucknow Super Giants secured Pant's services ahead of the 2025 season, they did so with a staggering Rs 27 crore contract, making him one of the costliest acquisitions in IPL history.

However, following two disappointing campaigns both as batsman and skipper, Pant stepped aside as captain, and now finds himself back where his IPL story first began.

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The wicketkeeper-batter remains Delhi Capitals' most-capped player, having featured in 111 matches for the franchise. He also led the side across four seasons between 2021 and 2024.

According to the IPL's official announcement, Pant will now earn Rs 15 crore per season at Delhi Capitals, a substantial reduction from his previous deal. Kuldeep, meanwhile, joins Lucknow Super Giants on a contract worth Rs 13.50 crore.

Kuldeep Gives Lucknow A Major Boost

As Pant returns to Delhi, Lucknow have strengthened their bowling department with the arrival of Kuldeep Yadav.

The left-arm wrist-spinner leaves Delhi Capitals after a highly successful spell that began in 2022. Over five seasons, he established himself as one of the most dangerous spinners in the competition, claiming 72 wickets in 65 appearances.

For Delhi Capitals, it is the return of a franchise icon. For Lucknow Super Giants, it is an opportunity to rebuild around one of India's premier spin bowlers. Either way, the trade has already become one of the defining stories of the IPL offseason.