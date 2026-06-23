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HomeSportsIPLMassive IPL Twist! Rishabh Pant Leaves LSG, Takes Rs 12 Crore Pay Cut To Rejoin DC

Massive IPL Twist! Rishabh Pant Leaves LSG, Takes Rs 12 Crore Pay Cut To Rejoin DC

Rishabh Pant is back at Delhi Capitals after a stunning trade from LSG. The wicketkeeper-batsman accepts a major pay cut, while Kuldeep Yadav heads to Lucknow.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in major IPL trade.
  • Kuldeep Yadav joins Lucknow; Pant's Delhi contract 15 crore.
  • Pant rejoins original franchise after two Super Giants seasons.

Rishabh Pant IPL Trade: One of the biggest moves ahead of IPL 2027 is officially complete. Rishabh Pant has sealed a dramatic return to Delhi Capitals, the franchise where he rose from a promising youngster to one of the most recognizable faces in the league. The move brings an end to Pant's brief chapter with Lucknow Super Giants and reunites him with the team he represented for nearly a decade. In exchange, Delhi Capitals have parted ways with star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who will now wear Lucknow colours.

Kuldeep Yadav Makes Way For Pant's Homecoming

While the trade itself is headline-worthy, what has surprised fans even more is the financial aspect of the deal.

When Lucknow Super Giants secured Pant's services ahead of the 2025 season, they did so with a staggering Rs 27 crore contract, making him one of the costliest acquisitions in IPL history.

However, following two disappointing campaigns both as batsman and skipper, Pant stepped aside as captain, and now finds himself back where his IPL story first began.

Also Check: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional First Reaction To Receiving India Jersey

The wicketkeeper-batter remains Delhi Capitals' most-capped player, having featured in 111 matches for the franchise. He also led the side across four seasons between 2021 and 2024.

According to the IPL's official announcement, Pant will now earn Rs 15 crore per season at Delhi Capitals, a substantial reduction from his previous deal. Kuldeep, meanwhile, joins Lucknow Super Giants on a contract worth Rs 13.50 crore.

Kuldeep Gives Lucknow A Major Boost

As Pant returns to Delhi, Lucknow have strengthened their bowling department with the arrival of Kuldeep Yadav.

The left-arm wrist-spinner leaves Delhi Capitals after a highly successful spell that began in 2022. Over five seasons, he established himself as one of the most dangerous spinners in the competition, claiming 72 wickets in 65 appearances.

For Delhi Capitals, it is the return of a franchise icon. For Lucknow Super Giants, it is an opportunity to rebuild around one of India's premier spin bowlers. Either way, the trade has already become one of the defining stories of the IPL offseason.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was involved in the high-profile trade between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants?

Rishabh Pant has been traded back to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants. In exchange, Kuldeep Yadav moved from Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants.

What are the financial details of Rishabh Pant's new contract with Delhi Capitals?

Rishabh Pant will earn Rs 15 crore per season at Delhi Capitals. This is a significant reduction from his previous Rs 27 crore contract with Lucknow Super Giants.

How did Kuldeep Yadav perform during his time with Delhi Capitals?

Kuldeep Yadav had a highly successful spell with Delhi Capitals, starting in 2022. He claimed 72 wickets in 65 appearances over five seasons for the franchise.

What is Rishabh Pant's history with the Delhi Capitals?

Rishabh Pant represented Delhi Capitals for nearly a decade, becoming their most-capped player with 111 matches. He also captained the side across four seasons between 2021 and 2024.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant DC Kuldeep Yadav IPL LSG
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