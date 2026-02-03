Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
RCB Sale Process Kicks Off As Diageo Circulates IPL Franchise's Financials: Report

RCB’s sale process gathers pace as Diageo has reportedly circulated financials to potential buyers, suggesting the IPL franchise has entered an active sale phase.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The long-speculated sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) appears to have taken a decisive step forward.

Diageo, the current owner of the IPL franchise, has reportedly initiated the sale process by circulating information memorandums to interested parties, signalling that one of the league’s most valuable teams is officially on the market.

According to a report by Sportico, Diageo, acting via its Indian arm United Spirits, has sent out the books related to RCB to potential buyers. 

RCB Sale Process Enters First Phase

The development was confirmed by a source with direct knowledge of the matter, suggesting that groundwork for the transaction is now firmly in place.

The “going out of books” refers to the distribution of a Confidential Information Memorandum (CIM). This document serves as the cornerstone of any sale process and is used to provide prospective buyers with a detailed overview of the business.

A CIM usually runs between 30 and 150 pages and contains comprehensive information about financial performance, commercial rights, sponsorship revenues, brand strength and future growth potential.

RCB Valuation & Market Interest

For RCB, this document would highlight the franchise’s standing as one of the IPL’s most recognisable and commercially successful teams.
Interest in the franchise, reportedly valued at close to $2 billion, has already emerged from prominent quarters.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla previously stated on X that he would place a “strong and competitive bid” for RCB, although it remains uncertain whether a formal offer has been lodged.

The Sportico report further states that United Spirits has appointed Citigroup as its advisor for the transaction.

The process is expected to attract private equity firms, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. As per reports, the sale is likely to be concluded by the end of March, ahead of the start of IPL 2026.

With financials now seemingly in circulation, RCB’s sale looks to have firmly entered a critical phase, setting the stage for one of the most significant ownership changes in IPL history.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) officially on sale?

Yes, Diageo has initiated the sale process by circulating information memorandums to interested parties, confirming RCB is officially on the market.

Who is handling the sale of RCB?

Diageo, through its Indian arm United Spirits, has appointed Citigroup as its advisor for the transaction.

What is the estimated valuation of RCB?

RCB is reportedly valued at close to $2 billion, highlighting its strong commercial success and brand recognition within the IPL.

When is the sale of RCB expected to conclude?

The sale is likely to be concluded by the end of March, before the commencement of IPL 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
RCB IPL IPL 2026 RCB Sale
Opinion
