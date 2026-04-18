RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB wears green jerseys annually to promote environmental awareness.

Since 2011, RCB has played 15 matches in green, winning five.

Past performance suggests the green jersey has not been lucky.

RCB Green Jersey Record: Since 2011, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have upheld a unique tradition in the IPL by donning their distinctive green jersey for one match every season. The kit is part of the franchise’s ‘Go Green’ initiative, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. Over the years, the green jersey has become a symbolic gesture beyond cricket, reinforcing the team’s commitment to ecological responsibility. For IPL 2026, RCB have once again brought back the special kit, this time for their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), and here's a look at their win/loss record with it.

A Look At RCB’s IPL Record In Green

While the intention behind the jersey is noble, the on-field results have not always mirrored that positivity. RCB first sported the green kit in a match against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, marking the beginning of this annual tradition.

Since then, the team has played 15 matches wearing the green jersey. Out of these, they have managed to secure only five wins, while losing nine games. One match ended without a result. The numbers suggest that the green kit has not exactly been a lucky charm for the Bengaluru-based side.

Interestingly, statistics also show that just five matches have been won by teams batting first when RCB have worn the green jersey, adding another layer of intrigue to their record.

In the ongoing clash, Axar Patel, leading DC, won the toss and opted to field first, putting RCB in to bat. Given past trends associated with the green jersey, this decision could play a significant role in shaping the outcome of the contest.

RCB vs DC: Form vs History

Despite their underwhelming record in green, RCB enter this match in strong form compared to DC. Their recent performances have been far more consistent, making them favourites heading into the encounter.

Whether the team can overcome its historical struggles in the green kit remains to be seen, but fans will be hoping that this time, the colour brings better fortunes along with its meaningful message.