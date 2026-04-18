Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?

RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?

RCB don their green jersey vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, but their poor record in the ‘Go Green’ kit raises questions despite strong current form.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB wears green jerseys annually to promote environmental awareness.
  • Since 2011, RCB has played 15 matches in green, winning five.
  • Past performance suggests the green jersey has not been lucky.

RCB Green Jersey Record: Since 2011, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have upheld a unique tradition in the IPL by donning their distinctive green jersey for one match every season. The kit is part of the franchise’s ‘Go Green’ initiative, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. Over the years, the green jersey has become a symbolic gesture beyond cricket, reinforcing the team’s commitment to ecological responsibility. For IPL 2026, RCB have once again brought back the special kit, this time for their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), and here's a look at their win/loss record with it.

A Look At RCB’s IPL Record In Green

While the intention behind the jersey is noble, the on-field results have not always mirrored that positivity. RCB first sported the green kit in a match against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, marking the beginning of this annual tradition.

Since then, the team has played 15 matches wearing the green jersey. Out of these, they have managed to secure only five wins, while losing nine games. One match ended without a result. The numbers suggest that the green kit has not exactly been a lucky charm for the Bengaluru-based side.

Interestingly, statistics also show that just five matches have been won by teams batting first when RCB have worn the green jersey, adding another layer of intrigue to their record.

In the ongoing clash, Axar Patel, leading DC, won the toss and opted to field first, putting RCB in to bat. Given past trends associated with the green jersey, this decision could play a significant role in shaping the outcome of the contest.

RCB vs DC: Form vs History

Despite their underwhelming record in green, RCB enter this match in strong form compared to DC. Their recent performances have been far more consistent, making them favourites heading into the encounter.

Whether the team can overcome its historical struggles in the green kit remains to be seen, but fans will be hoping that this time, the colour brings better fortunes along with its meaningful message.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of RCB's green jersey?

RCB wears a green jersey annually as part of their 'Go Green' initiative to promote environmental awareness and sustainability.

How many matches has RCB played in their green jersey?

Since 2011, RCB has played 15 matches wearing their distinctive green jersey.

What is RCB's win/loss record in their green jersey?

In their green jersey matches, RCB has secured five wins, lost nine games, and had one match with no result.

Has batting first been successful for teams when RCB wears green?

Only five matches have been won by teams batting first when RCB has worn their green jersey.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Apr 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB DC IPL RCB Green Jersey
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?
RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?
IPL
RCB vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium Hosts Double-Header Weekend's First Clash
RCB vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium Hosts Double-Header Weekend's First Clash
IPL
Why RCB Are Wearing Green Jerseys vs DC At Chinnaswamy
Why RCB Are Wearing Green Jerseys vs DC At Chinnaswamy
IPL
Virat Kohli To Play As Impact Player In RCB vs DC? Latest Update
Virat Kohli To Play As Impact Player In RCB vs DC? Latest Update
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees
Breaking News: Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill Blockage a “Serious Mistake”
Political Flash: Priyanka Gandhi to Counter NDA “Anti-Women” Narrative in Press Briefing
Political Update: Priyanka Gandhi Rejects “Anti-Women” Tag, Backs Immediate Implementation
Breaking News: CCSC Meeting Led by PM Modi on West Asia Crisis Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget