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HomeSportsIPLIPL Bombshell: Rajasthan Royals Sold For Record Deal As US-Led Consortium Takes Control - Report

IPL Bombshell: Rajasthan Royals Sold For Record Deal As US-Led Consortium Takes Control - Report

Rajasthan Royals have reportedly been sold for Rs 15,286 crore to US-led consortium ahead of IPL 2026, with ownership change effective after the upcoming season.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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RR Ownership IPL 2026: A major shift in the Indian Premier League (IPL) landscape is on the horizon, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) set for a historic ownership transition. The franchise, inaugural winners of the tournament, has reportedly been acquired in a landmark deal that now makes it the most valuable team in the tournament’s history. The ownership battle for Rajasthan Royals has concluded with, according to a report by Times of India, a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani emerging victorious. The group is said to have secured ownership of the franchise at a staggering valuation of $1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,286 crore).

Record-Breaking Deal Reshapes IPL Ownership Landscape

Kal Somani, the driving force behind the consortium, is known for founding companies such as IntraEdge, Academian, and Truyo.AI. His bid was reportedly further strengthened by the backing of prominent American investors, including Rob Walton of the Walmart family.

This transaction is being regarded as the most expensive deal ever in IPL history, underlining the league’s growing global appeal and commercial strength. With this valuation, Rajasthan Royals would become the costliest franchise in the competition.

Additionally, the Hamp family, owners of the National Football League (NFL) side Detroit Lions, are also part of the group. Sheila Ford Hamp, a key figure in the consortium, belongs to the Ford family, which is associated with the Ford Motor Company.

The involvement of such high-profile stakeholders highlights the increasing interest of global investors in the IPL ecosystem.

Transition Timeline & Future Outlook

While the deal has been finalised, reports suggest that the official transfer of ownership will come into effect after the conclusion of IPL 2026. This allows the current management structure to remain in place for the upcoming season, ensuring continuity on and off the field.

The development marks a significant milestone not only for Rajasthan Royals but also for the IPL as a whole. With international business heavyweights entering the fray, the league continues to strengthen its position as one of the most lucrative sporting competitions in the world.

As RR prepare for the upcoming season, all eyes will also be on how this ownership change shapes the franchise’s long-term vision and ambitions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has acquired the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise?

A consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani has reportedly acquired 100% ownership of the Rajasthan Royals. Prominent American investors, including Rob Walton, are also backing the group.

What is the valuation of the Rajasthan Royals deal?

The Rajasthan Royals have been acquired at a staggering valuation of $1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,286 crore). This makes it the most expensive deal in IPL history.

When will the ownership transition for RR officially take effect?

The official transfer of ownership is expected to come into effect after the conclusion of IPL 2026. This will allow the current management to remain for the upcoming season.

Who is Kal Somani?

Kal Somani is a US-based entrepreneur known for founding companies such as IntraEdge, Academian, and Truyo.AI. He is leading the consortium that acquired RR.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR IPL IPL 2026 RR Owners
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