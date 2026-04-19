‘Rajasthan Mein Kya Problem Hai?’: Jadeja’s Epic Reply To ‘Miss You In CSK’ - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravindra Jadeja joined Rajasthan Royals after CSK trade.

Jadeja playfully questioned fan missing him at CSK.

Jadeja has taken three wickets this season so far in 5 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja Interacts With Fans: Indian cricket veteran Ravindra Jadeja returned to Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026 after spending several years with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was traded out along with English all-rounder Sam Curran in exchange of Sanju Samson. However, as the season has moved along, Jadeja is enjoying fine success with RR, while CSK are languishing in the bottom-half of the points table. He was recently seen interacting with some young fans at the Eden Gardens Stadium, likely after a practice session. One of them said that they miss him a lot in CSK. Check out Jadeja's reply:

Jadeja's Comeback To CSK Fan

As Ravindra Jadeja was signing autographs for the fans at the Eden Gardens, some asked him for a ball, while others requested his hat. However, one of them said,

"Sir CSK mein bohot miss karte hain (we miss you a lot in CSK sir)"

At this point, the multi-time IPL winner started walking away, looked back and said with a smile:

"Rajasthan mein kya problem hai bhai? (what's the problem with Rajasthan?)"

Jadeja had begun his IPL journey with Rajasthan Royals, winning the inaugural season against CSK in the final. He would go on to join CSK in 2012, winning three additional titles with the franchise.

Jadeja IPL 2026 Stats So Far

Rajasthan Royals has played 5 matches in IPL 2026 thus far, winning four and losing just one. Jadeja has played all of these games, picking three wickets.

He hasn't had much to do with the bat, given how destructive and in-form the team's top-order has been this season, managing to score just 76 runs with the highest score of 45.

Today, April 19, RR takes on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens Stadium, and a win could take the side top of the table.

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