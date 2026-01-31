Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPL'If I Take Virat Kohli's Wicket, I Will...': PBKS Bowler Shares Unique Celebration Plan

PBKS recruit Vishal Nishad reveals his heartfelt plan if he dismisses idol Virat Kohli in IPL 2026, opening up on his journey from tennis to cricket.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uncapped Indian fast bowler, Vishal Nishad, was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 30 lakhs during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction. 

In a report by NDTV, the athlete was quoted revealing a unique celebration planned for if he manages to take the wicket of Virat Kohli, who he considers his idol. Here's what he said:

"If I take his wicket, I'll touch his feet because he's my idol,"

"My idol is Virat Kohli. I am inspired by his attitude and his drive; he's my favourite," Vishal added.

Vishal Nishad's Domestic Cricket Stats

The upcoming IPL season will mark Vishal Nishad's debut season in the competition. However, he has been decent in India's domestic cricket circuit, which appears to be why Punjab have invested on him.

For instance, he Nishad played for the Gorakhpur Lions in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League in four matches back in 2024, conceding 98 runs and taking 7 wickets.

It is interesting to note that Vishal began his journey as a tennis-ball cricketer before a friend, struck by his raw arm strength and sharp throwing ability, encouraged him to take up professional cricket.

The said NDTV report also quoted the PBKS recruit opening up on his early days.

"Initially, I played tennis-ball cricket. A friend watched me throw and suggested to try the leather ball because he liked my action. After that, I decided to practice seriously. That's how it all started,"

He continued, "There were tough times. I used to go with my father and help him. I even thought I'd quit cricket, my mother told me to leave it and learn something else because becoming a cricketer is so difficult. But I didn't give up. I told her, ‘Mom, I will definitely do it.' Once they saw my resolve, my family stood behind me."

If Vishal Nishad manages to make it big in his debut IPL season, it would certainly make for one of the most inspirational sports stories in recent memory.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which IPL team bought Vishal Nishad and for how much?

Vishal Nishad was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 30 lakhs during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction.

Who is Vishal Nishad's idol and what is his planned celebration if he dismisses him?

Vishal Nishad's idol is Virat Kohli. If he takes Kohli's wicket, he plans to touch his feet as a sign of respect.

What are Vishal Nishad's cricket origins?

Vishal Nishad started his cricket journey playing tennis-ball cricket. A friend noticed his throwing ability and encouraged him to switch to a leather ball.

What are Vishal Nishad's domestic cricket statistics?

In the 2024 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, Vishal Nishad played four matches for the Gorakhpur Lions, taking 7 wickets and conceding 98 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 06:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli PBKS RCB IPL IPL 2026
