'If I Take Virat Kohli's Wicket, I Will...': PBKS Bowler Shares Unique Celebration Plan

Uncapped Indian fast bowler, Vishal Nishad, was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 30 lakhs during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction.

In a report by NDTV, the athlete was quoted revealing a unique celebration planned for if he manages to take the wicket of Virat Kohli, who he considers his idol. Here's what he said:

"If I take his wicket, I'll touch his feet because he's my idol,"

"My idol is Virat Kohli. I am inspired by his attitude and his drive; he's my favourite," Vishal added.

Vishal Nishad's Domestic Cricket Stats

The upcoming IPL season will mark Vishal Nishad's debut season in the competition. However, he has been decent in India's domestic cricket circuit, which appears to be why Punjab have invested on him.

For instance, he Nishad played for the Gorakhpur Lions in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League in four matches back in 2024, conceding 98 runs and taking 7 wickets.

It is interesting to note that Vishal began his journey as a tennis-ball cricketer before a friend, struck by his raw arm strength and sharp throwing ability, encouraged him to take up professional cricket.

The said NDTV report also quoted the PBKS recruit opening up on his early days.

"Initially, I played tennis-ball cricket. A friend watched me throw and suggested to try the leather ball because he liked my action. After that, I decided to practice seriously. That's how it all started,"

He continued, "There were tough times. I used to go with my father and help him. I even thought I'd quit cricket, my mother told me to leave it and learn something else because becoming a cricketer is so difficult. But I didn't give up. I told her, ‘Mom, I will definitely do it.' Once they saw my resolve, my family stood behind me."

If Vishal Nishad manages to make it big in his debut IPL season, it would certainly make for one of the most inspirational sports stories in recent memory.