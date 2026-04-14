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HomeSportsIPLIPL Over PSL: Pakistan Cricket Board Hands Two-Year Ban To KKR Star

IPL Over PSL: Pakistan Cricket Board Hands Two-Year Ban To KKR Star

IPL vs PSL: The PCB has banned Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani from the PSL for two years after he ditched Islamabad United for KKR in IPL 2026. Read the latest updates.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 03:29 PM (IST)

IPL vs PSL: The geopolitical and commercial friction between Asia’s premier T20 leagues has intensified following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to ban Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for two years.

The ruling, announced on Tuesday, prohibits the 27-year-old from participating in the next two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he withdrew from a contract with Islamabad United to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. 

PCB’s disciplinary committee took a firm stance, stating that Muzarabani disregarded an unequivocal acceptance of essential contract terms in favour of a conflicting arrangement.

Muzarabani has played two games for Kolkata Knight Riders in this season, bagging 4/41 in his second game with the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also, Dasun Shanaka and Spencer Johnson are among the two other players who chose IPL, ditching their respective PSL Teams. It is not officially known at this time, but they are prone to similar bans.

Knight Riders Connection

Muzarabani’s move to the IPL was triggered by a chain of administrative shifts. Kolkata originally secured the services of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman, but were forced to release him following instructions from the BCCI.

Looking for a high-velocity replacement, the three-time champions turned to the 6-foot-8-inch Zimbabwean, who was coming off a stellar T20 World Cup campaign where he finished as one of the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

Despite having a direct signing agreement with Islamabad United, Muzarabani opted for the lucrative opportunity at Eden Gardens.

He has already made an immediate impact in the purple and gold, notably claiming a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this month.

Growing Trend in Player Loyalty

This incident marks another high-profile case of a player facing sanctions for choosing the IPL over the PSL.

PCB’s decision to impose a two-year penalty signals a growing frustration within the Pakistan board over the IPL’s massive financial pull and schedule dominance.

For the player, the immediate cost of the ban is significant, yet the exposure and financial rewards of the IPL often outweigh the risks of a regional league suspension.

As franchise cricket continues to dominate the global schedule, the tension between contractual obligations and the allure of the world’s biggest league is likely to remain a central conflict in the sport.

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About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
KK Blessing Muzarabani IPL 2026 KOlkata Knight Riders PSL 2026 Blessing Muzarabai
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