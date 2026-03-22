IPL Orange Cap Winners: Complete List & Most Wins

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IPL Orange Cap Winners: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only about lifting the coveted trophy, which some still teams are still vying for, but also about individual brilliance. While franchises battle for team glory, batsmen also compete fiercely for one of the league’s most prestigious individual run-scoring honour, the Orange Cap. Awarded to the highest run-scorer at the end of a particular season, the Orange Cap has become a symbol of consistency and dominance.

Complete List of Orange Cap Winners (2008-2025)

Here’s a season-wise breakdown of all Orange Cap holders:

2008 - Shaun Marsh (Punjab Kings)

2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings)

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians)

2011 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings)

2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders)

2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2017 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2020 - KL Rahul (Punjab Kings)

2021 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)

2022 - Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

2023 - Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)

2024 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2025 - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Elite Club: Multiple Orange Cap Winners

Only a handful of batters have managed to win the Orange Cap more than once, underlining their sustained excellence. David Warner leads the chart with three Orange Caps, all achieved during his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle have each secured the honour twice, both representing Royal Challengers Bangalore during their dominant seasons.

Latest Standout Performer

The latest addition to this elite list is Sai Sudharsan, who clinched the Orange Cap in 2025 with an outstanding tally of 759 runs for Gujarat Titans (GT). His performance highlighted the emergence of a new generation of Indian batting talent making a mark on the grand stage.

As IPL 2026 approaches, the race for the Orange Cap promises to be as competitive as ever, with established stars and rising players eyeing the prestigious accolade.