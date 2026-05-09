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HomeSportsIPLMuslim IPL Cricketer Accused Of Forcing Girlfriend To Convert? Truth Behind Viral Rumours

Muslim IPL Cricketer Accused Of Forcing Girlfriend To Convert? Truth Behind Viral Rumours

Social media speculation involving Sameer Rizvi and presenter Yesha Sagar has intensified during IPL 2026 after a controversial rumour surfaced online.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 May 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rumors linked cricketer Sameer Rizvi to presenter Yesha Sagar.
  • Speculation grew from social media interactions and a journalist's post.
  • Neither Rizvi nor Sagar has officially confirmed the rumors.

Sameer Rizvi Yesha Sagar Rumours: Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Sameer Rizvi has found himself at the centre of intense social media speculation during IPL 2026 after rumours surrounding his alleged relationship with sports presenter Yesha Sagar began circulating online. While several players have been making headlines for their relationships this season, the latest controversy has attracted attention for very different reasons. Discussions online escalated after a senior sports journalist shared a post alleging that a cricketer from Uttar Pradesh was dating a sports presenter and pressuring her to convert religions.

However, it must be noted that this post did not mention the name of any cricketer or presenter directly, and social media users began linking the claims to Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar on their own.

Why Are Sameer Rizvi And Yesha Sagar Being Linked?

The speculation appears to have emerged primarily from social media activity involving the two personalities. Fans online pointed out that Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar had reportedly interacted frequently on each other’s posts, leading many to draw their own conclusions.

Despite the rumours spreading rapidly across platforms, there has been no official confirmation from either Sameer Rizvi or Yesha Sagar regarding the claims.

As discussions intensified online, several users questioned the authenticity of the allegations, especially considering no names were mentioned in the original claims.

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Yesha Sagar’s Cryptic Post

Although neither party has publicly addressed the controversy directly, a recent post from Yesha Sagar was perceived by many social media users viewed as a response to the rumours.

The presenter wrote, “Don't believe everything you see or read on the internet."

The post quickly gained traction online, with fans interpreting it in different ways amid the growing speculation.

Who Is Yesha Sagar?

Yesha Sagar was born in Ludhiana and later raised in Canada. She has built a decent presence in sports broadcasting in recent years, gaining popularity after appearing as a presenter during the UP T20 League and has since developed a large following on social media platforms.

The Indo-Canadian presenter currently boasts nearly 1.3 million followers on Instagram and remains one of the more recognisable faces associated with Indian domestic cricket coverage.

Meanwhile, Sameer Rizvi has continued to focus on his performances for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. The youngster has delivered a few notable innings this season and remains an emerging talent in Indian cricket.

For now, however, neither Rizvi nor Yesha Sagar has issued any official clarification regarding the ongoing rumours.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the rumors surrounding Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar?

Rumors link Delhi Capitals batsman Sameer Rizvi with sports presenter Yesha Sagar. Speculation escalated after a senior journalist's post about a cricketer and presenter, which users linked to them.

Why are Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar being linked?

The speculation seems to stem from fan observations of their interactions on social media posts. Users noticed frequent engagement between them, leading to assumptions about their relationship.

Has there been any official confirmation about the rumors?

No, there has been no official confirmation from either Sameer Rizvi or Yesha Sagar regarding the rumors. Both have remained silent on the matter publicly.

What was Yesha Sagar's response to the rumors?

Yesha Sagar posted on social media,

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Capitals IPL Sameer Rizvi Yesha Sagar
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