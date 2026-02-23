Most IPL Player of the Match Awards In History: Top 5 Match-Winners Ranked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IPL Records: Since its launch in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a spectacle synonymous with high drama, elite skill, and unforgettable individual brilliance. Season after season, the tournament has produced performances that have redefined the standards of T20 cricket and captivated audiences across the globe. Fans witnessed breathtaking centuries under pressure, last-over finishes that shifted momentum in a matter of seconds, and bowling spells that turned certain defeat into improbable victory.

IPL's unique mix of international stars and domestic talent has created a fiercely competitive environment where every match carries the potential for something extraordinary. With that said, let's take a look at the top 5 players to have won the most Player of the Match awards so far in the tournament.

IPL Records: Most Player Of The Match Awards

5) David Warner & MS Dhoni

David Warner and MS Dhoni have been two very successful captains in the IPL. The former is the only skipper to have led a title-winning campaign through the Eliminator route, while the latter has won the tournament on five occasions.

The two have also had some remarkable outings with the bat, winning matches on their own accord, and have won 18 Player of the Match awards.

4) Virat Kohli

A step ahead of David Warner and MS Dhoni is RCB legend Virat Kohli, who after 18 years, won his maiden IPL title with the franchise.

While he tops run-scoring charts, he ranked fourth on the list of players having won most Player of the Match awards in the league with 19 wins.

3) Rohit Sharma

Up next is another Indian cricket legend, Rohit Sharma, who has won the most IPL titles as an individual, one with the now defunct Deccan Chargers, and five with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

He is a destructive opening batsman, having won 21 Player of the Match awards in the league thus far, still remaining very active like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

2) Chris Gayle

At the number two spot is West Indian cricket legend Chris Gayle, who would send shivers down bowlers' spines in his prime.

Having established some serious run-scoring records in the IPL, Gayle has also won 22 Player of the Match awards, having represented RCB, KKR, and PBKS during his career.

1) AB de Villiers

The player with the most Player of the Match awards, defining his individual excellence in cricket, is South African legend AB de Villiers with 25 awards to his name.

He started his career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), but truly shined with RCB. While he never won the trophy, de Villiers lit up the tournament with his remarkable power-hitting, and impeccable fielding.