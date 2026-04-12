WATCH: Tim David Grabs Fan’s Phone Amid Forced Selfie Attempt Before MI vs RCB Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tim David's airport arrival video shows fan's intrusive selfie attempt.

David reacted by briefly taking fan's phone, then returned.

Focus shifts to MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match anticipation in Mumbai.

Tim David Viral Video: The build-up to the high-voltage IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took an unexpected turn after a video involving Tim David went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred at the Mumbai airport, where the Australian had just arrived following his team’s previous fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Things briefly got out of hand when one individual attempted to take a selfie in an overly intrusive manner. Check it out:

Tim David respectfully gave back the phone to a fan who came too close to Tim and asked for a selfie. pic.twitter.com/gRG9JJuH0e April 12, 2026

As can be seen in the footage, several fans had gathered around Tim David as he made his way to his car. While most maintained a respectful distance, one individual stepped too close and reportedly grabbed the cricketer’s hand in an attempt to click a selfie.

The unexpected physical contact appeared to frustrate David, who reacted by taking the fan’s phone away momentarily. Though visibly annoyed, he did not escalate the situation further.

Instead, he handed the device back shortly after, gesturing that such behavior was not appropriate. He then proceeded to leave the scene and got into his vehicle.

Similar Incident Involving Ishan Kishan

Interestingly, this is not an isolated case. Recently, Ishan Kishan was also seen reacting strongly when a fan tried to forcibly take a selfie with him at an airport. The recurring nature of such incidents has sparked conversations around respecting personal space, even in public settings.

Cricketers, due their popularity, often face overwhelming crowds, especially during tournaments like the IPL. While fans’ enthusiasm is understandable, such moments highlight the importance of maintaining boundaries.

Crucial Clash Awaits MI & RCB

Meanwhile, attention now shifts back to the field as Mumbai Indians prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Scheduled for a 7:30 PM start, the match holds significance for both sides.

Mumbai, after registering their first win of the season, have stumbled with back-to-back losses. On the other hand, Bengaluru started strong with two wins but are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat against Rajasthan. With both teams eager to bounce back, fans can expect an intense showdown.