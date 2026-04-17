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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Rohit Sharma Left Frustrated As Bumrah-Hardik Tension Plays Out On Field

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Left Frustrated As Bumrah-Hardik Tension Plays Out On Field

Mumbai Indians’ struggles deepen as Bumrah remains wicketless and on-field tensions with Hardik Pandya surface during defeat to Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah show visible on-field disagreement.
  • Cameras capture Rohit Sharma's apparent frustration with team's performance.
  • Mumbai Indians suffer four consecutive losses, slipping to ninth.

Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah Clash: Mumbai Indians (MI) may have ended their long-standing jinx of losing opening matches this season, but their campaign has since unravelled. The side has now suffered four consecutive defeats, leaving them struggling to find momentum in IPL 2026. Tensions appeared to spill onto the field during Mumbai’s recent clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS). During one over, captain Hardik Pandya was seen animatedly adjusting the field, seemingly keen on making immediate changes.

Bumrah initially looked unconvinced by the decision, though he eventually backed down. The moment did not go unnoticed, with cameras quickly cutting to Rohit Sharma, who appeared visibly frustrated, clutching his head. Check it out:

MI Falters In IPL 2026 Yet Again

Despite boasting a strong squad, the Mumbai Indians have looked out of sync across departments. One of the biggest talking points has been the form of Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the world’s most lethal bowlers.

Surprisingly, Bumrah remains wicketless after five matches, a statistic that has added to growing concerns among supporters.

Beyond Bumrah’s struggles, Mumbai’s bowling attack has failed to make an impact. Deepak Chahar endured a particularly difficult outing, conceding 45 runs in just 2.3 overs at an economy rate of 18 without picking up a wicket.

Pandya, leading from the front, also proved expensive with the ball, leaking 39 runs in his three overs. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur gave away 42 runs in three overs, managing just a single wicket.

Points Table Pressure Mounts

Mumbai’s struggles are clearly reflected in the standings. With just one win from five matches, the team has slipped to ninth place on the IPL 2026 points table. Their tally of two points, combined with a Net Run Rate of -1.076, paints a worrying picture for the remainder of the season.

They will next face Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 20, a fixture that could prove crucial in determining whether Mumbai can arrest their slide or continue their disappointing run.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Mumbai Indians struggling in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians have suffered four consecutive defeats, indicating they are struggling to find momentum. The team appears out of sync across departments and is ninth on the points table.

What happened between Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah on the field?

During a match against Punjab Kings, captain Hardik Pandya was seen animatedly adjusting the field during Jasprit Bumrah's over. Bumrah initially seemed unconvinced but eventually agreed to the changes.

What is Jasprit Bumrah's performance this season?

Surprisingly, Jasprit Bumrah remains wicketless after five matches in IPL 2026. This statistic has added to growing concerns among supporters.

Where do Mumbai Indians stand on the IPL 2026 points table?

With only one win from five matches, Mumbai Indians have slipped to ninth place on the IPL 2026 points table. They have two points and a Net Run Rate of -1.076.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians IPL Hardik Pandya
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