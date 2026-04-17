WATCH: Rohit Sharma Left Frustrated As Bumrah-Hardik Tension Plays Out On Field

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah show visible on-field disagreement.

Cameras capture Rohit Sharma's apparent frustration with team's performance.

Mumbai Indians suffer four consecutive losses, slipping to ninth.

Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah Clash: Mumbai Indians (MI) may have ended their long-standing jinx of losing opening matches this season, but their campaign has since unravelled. The side has now suffered four consecutive defeats, leaving them struggling to find momentum in IPL 2026. Tensions appeared to spill onto the field during Mumbai’s recent clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS). During one over, captain Hardik Pandya was seen animatedly adjusting the field, seemingly keen on making immediate changes.

Bumrah initially looked unconvinced by the decision, though he eventually backed down. The moment did not go unnoticed, with cameras quickly cutting to Rohit Sharma, who appeared visibly frustrated, clutching his head. Check it out:

इसकी कप्तानी और एटीट्यूड से आईपीएल मे मुंबई इंडियंस टीम बस एक कोलकाता से आगे है,9 वें नंबर पर... pic.twitter.com/bsH7LS0tHj — Dinesh Dangi (@dineshdangi84) April 16, 2026

MI Falters In IPL 2026 Yet Again

Despite boasting a strong squad, the Mumbai Indians have looked out of sync across departments. One of the biggest talking points has been the form of Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the world’s most lethal bowlers.

Surprisingly, Bumrah remains wicketless after five matches, a statistic that has added to growing concerns among supporters.

Beyond Bumrah’s struggles, Mumbai’s bowling attack has failed to make an impact. Deepak Chahar endured a particularly difficult outing, conceding 45 runs in just 2.3 overs at an economy rate of 18 without picking up a wicket.

Pandya, leading from the front, also proved expensive with the ball, leaking 39 runs in his three overs. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur gave away 42 runs in three overs, managing just a single wicket.

Points Table Pressure Mounts

Mumbai’s struggles are clearly reflected in the standings. With just one win from five matches, the team has slipped to ninth place on the IPL 2026 points table. Their tally of two points, combined with a Net Run Rate of -1.076, paints a worrying picture for the remainder of the season.

They will next face Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 20, a fixture that could prove crucial in determining whether Mumbai can arrest their slide or continue their disappointing run.