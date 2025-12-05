Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPL'Hungry, High-Impact Players': MI Head Coach Spills The Beans On Franchise's Strategy

'Hungry, High-Impact Players': MI Head Coach Spills The Beans On Franchise's Strategy

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene highlighted franchise's faith in experience and the growth of youngsters, along with a likely push for uncapped domestic prospects.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delh: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene highlighted franchise's faith in experience and the growth of youngsters, along with a likely push for uncapped domestic prospects to round off the squad at the IPL 2026 mini auction, scheduled for December 16.

He further stressed that franchise’s focus is on consistency and the team continues to rely on its "core group of hungry, high–impact players", including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma.

He also noted that the return of Trent Boult last season added significant value, and the side has strengthened its balance by pairing experienced international names like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks with developing young talent.

“Consistency is our key. We’ve built our team around a core group of hungry players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. Bringing back Trent Boult last season added more value. We’ve combined experienced international players like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks with young talent, creating a good balance.

"We have developed these young guys going into this season, and they have improved a lot from last year. Hopefully, they get an opportunity to showcase their skills as well. Our young players have improved significantly from last season and we hope they get opportunities to show their skills this year.”

Ahead of the mini auctions, keeping in mind strategic adjustments and squad balance, MI released of seven players from the squad; Karn Sharma, Bevon Jacobs, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Vignesh Puthur, KL Shrijith, PSN Raju, Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams along with the trade of Arjun Tendulkar.

Speaking on JioStar, former cricketer Saba Karim discussed the possibility of MI going after young stars in the auction.

“Mumbai Indians often focus on finding young talent, especially with state leagues producing exciting players. They might use their remaining money to sign an uncapped Indian player. Their trades this season have been smart, specifically targeting lower middle-order batters with power-hitting ability, which explains their trade decisions this year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahela Jayawardene Mumbai Indians MI IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
India
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget