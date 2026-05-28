Did Hardik Pandya Delete His Instagram Account? All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya's Instagram account briefly disappeared, causing fan concern online.

The profile was later restored, functioning normally without explanation from Pandya.

The incident follows Mumbai Indians' difficult IPL 2026 season and fan criticism.

Hardik Pandya Instagram: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya sparked major curiosity online on Wednesday after his Instagram profile briefly appeared to have disappeared, leaving fans scrambling for answers across social media platforms. Some users claimed they were unable to access the India all-rounder’s official account, with searches reportedly showing his profile, but without any posts. Few also claimed that searches for Pandya's brought up prompts like 'User not found.'

Pandya’s Instagram Is Back Online

Despite the panic among fans, the account was eventually restored and became visible again after some time. As of now, Hardik’s Instagram profile appears to be functioning normally.

However, the cricketer himself did not issue any statement or clarification regarding the incident, which only added to the mystery surrounding the brief disappearance.

The timing of the episode also caught attention because it arrived shortly after a very difficult IPL 2026 campaign for Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions endured one of their worst seasons in tournament history, managing just four victories in 14 league matches before finishing ninth in the standings.

Hardik, who led the side during the disappointing campaign, also struggled individually with both bat and ball.

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Tough IPL Season Fuels Online Speculation

The Indian all-rounder scored only 146 runs in eight innings during IPL 2026 and picked up just three wickets, leading to criticism from sections of fans online.

In recent weeks, Hardik has repeatedly found himself at the centre of social media discussions. Earlier, a post shared by him sparked rumours of a possible future move to Chennai Super Kings.

Fans zoomed in on a “07:07” timestamp visible on his phone screen in the picture, with many interpreting it as a possible reference to MS Dhoni. The theory quickly gained traction online despite there being no official indication of any transfer plans.

The latest Instagram episode has once again highlighted how closely fans monitor every online activity involving one of Indian cricket’s biggest stars. For now, though, Hardik’s account is back online, but the mystery behind the brief disappearance remains unanswered.